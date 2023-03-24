Results: Pump Track - Crankworx Rotorua 2023

Mar 24, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
You can watch the replay here.

Results:
Pro Men

1st. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene
2nd. Niels Bensink
3rd. Jayce Cunning
4th. Bas Van Steenbergen

Pro Women

1st. Caroline Buchanan
2nd. Kialani Hines
3rd. Jessie Smith
4th. Shania Rawson



Full Results:

Pro Men

Full results will be added shortly.

Pro Women

Full results will be added shortly.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Results Crankworx Rotorua 2023 Pump Track


Must Read This Week
Review: 1,000 Miles on SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
192260 views
First Ride: TRP's New 12-Speed Mechanical Drivetrain
99865 views
Commencal Reveals 2023 Enduro Project Team Bikes
90907 views
SRAM Releases Stealth Brake Lineup
87588 views
Development Story: SRAM's New Eagle Transmission
83964 views
First Ride: 2023 Canyon Neuron
66012 views
First Look: Angeles' Spade Prototype Was Designed by a 19-Year-Old
62016 views
Specialized's New Epic Uncovered
59679 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.044137
Mobile Version of Website