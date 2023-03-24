Watch
Results: Pump Track - Crankworx Rotorua 2023
Mar 24, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
You can watch the replay
here
.
Results:
Pro Men
1st.
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene
2nd.
Niels Bensink
3rd.
Jayce Cunning
4th.
Bas Van Steenbergen
Pro Women
1st.
Caroline Buchanan
2nd.
Kialani Hines
3rd.
Jessie Smith
4th.
Shania Rawson
Full Results:
Pro Men
Full results will be added shortly.
Pro Women
Full results will be added shortly.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Crankworx
Results
Crankworx Rotorua 2023
Pump Track
