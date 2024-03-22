Results: Pump Track - Crankworx Rotorua 2024

Mar 22, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
You can watch the replay here.

Results:
Pro Men

1st. Ryan Gilchrist
2nd. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene
3rd. Niels Bensink
4th. Lucas Cruz

Pro Women

1st. Kialani Hines
2nd. Shania Rawson
3rd. Jordy Scott
4th. Manon Veenstra



Full Results:

Pro Men

Full results will be added shortly.

Pro Women

Full results will be added shortly.



