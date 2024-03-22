Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Fantasy League DH
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Results: Pump Track - Crankworx Rotorua 2024
Mar 22, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
You can watch the replay
here
.
Results:
Pro Men
1st.
Ryan Gilchrist
2nd.
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene
3rd.
Niels Bensink
4th.
Lucas Cruz
Pro Women
1st.
Kialani Hines
2nd.
Shania Rawson
3rd.
Jordy Scott
4th.
Manon Veenstra
Full Results:
Pro Men
Full results will be added shortly.
Pro Women
Full results will be added shortly.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Crankworx
Results
Crankworx 2024
Crankworx Rotorua 2024
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,012 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Why Did Bernard Kerr's Prototype Frame Break at Crankworx Rotorua?
110079 views
First Ride: Atherton S170 - Long Travel & Lugged Aluminum
62195 views
Review: Yeti's Back in the XC Game With the 2024 ASR
59513 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Rotorua 2024
43529 views
Local Flavours: The Complete Guide to Riding in Eastern Idaho [Updated for 2024]
39291 views
Destination Showcase: McCall, Idaho [Updated for 2024]
37402 views
Mathieu Van Der Poel Signs Unprecedented 10 Year Contract with Canyon
30774 views
Photo Story: Matt Fairbrother Wins NZ MTB Rally Entirely Self-Supported
29031 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.031308
Mobile Version of Website