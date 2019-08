Results: Pump Track - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Women



1. Jill Kintner

2. Jordy Scott

3. Kialani Hines

4. Joey Gough





Men



1. Tommy Zula

2. Adrien Loron

3. Austin Warren

4. Jakob Jewett





The RockShox Ultimate Pump Track Challenge sees two riders line up head-to-head and drop into a maze of berms and rollers, each racing to cross the finish line first. The catch? No pedaling allowed. Chains off. Game on. Strength, momentum and skill are the name of the game in this arena where pedal-less power reigns supreme and a single mistake can cost the victory.Vaea Verbeeck has officially secured enough points to win the 2019 Queen of Crankworx title!Full results here . Photo epic and video coming soon!