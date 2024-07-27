Powered by Outside

Results: Pump Track - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Jul 27, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Results:

Women

1st. Jordy Scott
2nd. Kialani Hines
3rd. Dani Johnson
4th. Martha Gill
Men

1st. Ryan Gilchrist
2nd. Tommy Zula
3rd. Niels Bensink
4th. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene


Full results will be available here.



Women

photo

Men

photo
photo


