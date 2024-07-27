Pinkbike.com
Results: Pump Track - Crankworx Whistler 2024
Jul 27, 2024
by
Sarah Moore
Results:
Women
1st.
Jordy Scott
2nd.
Kialani Hines
3rd.
Dani Johnson
4th.
Martha Gill
Men
1st.
Ryan Gilchrist
2nd.
Tommy Zula
3rd.
Niels Bensink
4th.
Tuhoto-Ariki Pene
Full results will be available
here
.
Women
Men
Racing and Events
Crankworx
Results
Crankworx 2024
Crankworx Whistler 2024
Pump Track
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,488 articles
