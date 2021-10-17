Results: Pump Track World Championships 2021



Men



1st. Eddy Clerte

2nd. Philip Schaub

3rd. Thibault Dupont

4th. Niels Bensink





Women



1st. Aiko Gommers

2nd. Payton Ridenour

3rd. Christa Von Niederhaeusern

4th. Merel Smulders





The results are in from the Pump Track World Championships with Eddy Clerte and Aiko Gommers taking home the rainbow jersey for Pump Track.