Results: Pump Track World Championships 2021

Oct 17, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the Pump Track World Championships with Eddy Clerte and Aiko Gommers taking home the rainbow jersey for Pump Track.


Men

1st. Eddy Clerte
2nd. Philip Schaub
3rd. Thibault Dupont
4th. Niels Bensink


Women

1st. Aiko Gommers
2nd. Payton Ridenour
3rd. Christa Von Niederhaeusern
4th. Merel Smulders




 Clerte was in complete domination..... wow
 how are times not posted with these results? lol
 1st Place: Fastest
2nd Place: Pretty Fast
3rd Place: Not as Fast
4th Place: Kinda Slow
 @seraph: wish I could ride Kinda Slow
  • 8 0
 @Madfella:
lol

1st: WTF did I just see.
2nd: God of speed.
3rd: Mutant superpowers.
4th: Only 3 riders in all the world faster.
...
54th: Still *$#@'%# faster than us.

