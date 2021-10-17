Results: Pump Track World Championships 2021

The results are in from the Pump Track World Championships with Eddy Clerte and Aiko Gommers taking home the rainbow jersey for Pump Track.
Men
1st. Eddy Clerte
2nd. Philip Schaub
3rd. Thibault Dupont
4th. Niels Bensink
Women
1st. Aiko Gommers
2nd. Payton Ridenour
3rd. Christa Von Niederhaeusern
4th. Merel Smulders
