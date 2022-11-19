Results: Pump Track World Championships 2022

The results are in from the Pump Track World Championships with Christa Von Niederhaeusern and Niels Bensink taking home the 2022 rainbow jerseys after tight racing in Chile.
You can watch the replay here
.
Men
1st. Niels Bensink
2nd. Alec Bob
3rd. Thibault Dupont
4th. Eddy Clerte
Women
1st. Christa Von Niederhäusern
2nd. Sabina Košárková
3rd. Vineta Petersone
4th. Aiko Gommers
13 Comments
First person to inflate a 29+ tyre to bursting wins (actually saw this at a bike race once, was impossible to burst)
And urban locations make sense for getting the kids out there on their bmx bikes, skateboards and scooters.
The pumptracks near trail centers probably could get boring if you are riding them on your trail bike.