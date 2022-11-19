Results: Pump Track World Championships 2022

Nov 19, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the Pump Track World Championships with Christa Von Niederhaeusern and Niels Bensink taking home the 2022 rainbow jerseys after tight racing in Chile.

You can watch the replay here.


Men

1st. Niels Bensink
2nd. Alec Bob
3rd. Thibault Dupont
4th. Eddy Clerte


Women

1st. Christa Von Niederhäusern
2nd. Sabina Košárková
3rd. Vineta Petersone
4th. Aiko Gommers




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Pump Track Pump Track World Championships


13 Comments

  • 8 1
 I wanna see the track pump challenge

First person to inflate a 29+ tyre to bursting wins (actually saw this at a bike race once, was impossible to burst)
  • 4 0
 Really hoping Eddy is ok, that looked disgusting...
  • 3 0
 And a woman went down the same way at the start of the event. It's the worst looking crash, rough to watch. I wouldn't be touching that red line in those corners...
  • 1 0
 Niels, buddy, what a race! Couldn't get any closer! See you back here soon!
  • 2 0
 I can smell a bmx background
  • 2 0
 20” sweep?
  • 1 0
 Ironically, 22 inch win in the mens category. Wonder if there will be any UCI tom foolery with restricting wheel sizes or what not. 22s are great wheels for BMX. Not sure if they're allowed in UCI BMX. Presumably not?
  • 1 0
 Hell yeah Niels!
Below threshold threads are hidden





