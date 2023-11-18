Results: Pump Track World Championships 2023

Nov 18, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the Pump Track World Championships with Christa Von Niederhaeusern and Alec Bob taking home the 2023 rainbow jerseys in Austria

You can watch the replay here.


Men

1st. Alec Bob
2nd. Mattia Costerman
3rd. Eddy Clerté
4th. Tristan Borel


Women

1st. Christa Von Niederhäusern
2nd. Sabina Košárková
3rd. Alina Beck
4th. Aiko Gommers


Full results will be added shortly.


