Results: Pump Track World Championships 2023

Men



1st. Alec Bob

2nd. Mattia Costerman

3rd. Eddy Clerté

4th. Tristan Borel





Women



1st. Christa Von Niederhäusern

2nd. Sabina Košárková

3rd. Alina Beck

4th. Aiko Gommers





The results are in from the Pump Track World Championships with Christa Von Niederhaeusern and Alec Bob taking home the 2023 rainbow jerseys in AustriaYou can watch the replay here