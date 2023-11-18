Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Results: Pump Track World Championships 2023
Nov 18, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
10 Comments
The results are in from the Pump Track World Championships with Christa Von Niederhaeusern and Alec Bob taking home the 2023 rainbow jerseys in Austria
You can watch the replay
here
.
Men
1st.
Alec Bob
2nd.
Mattia Costerman
3rd.
Eddy Clerté
4th.
Tristan Borel
Women
1st.
Christa Von Niederhäusern
2nd.
Sabina Košárková
3rd.
Alina Beck
4th.
Aiko Gommers
Full results will be added shortly.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Results
Pump Track
Pump Track World Championships
World Championships 2023
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,840 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: We Are One Arrival 170 - An Enduro Race Bike That Can Climb
60834 views
Review: Trickstuff Piccola C22 Brakes - Light, Powerful, & Pricey
40780 views
Dario's 9 Black Friday Deals That Are Actually Good
39766 views
GCN+ to Close as Warner Bros. Discovery Looks to Consolidate Streaming Services [Updated with Information from WBD]
38320 views
Tech Tuesday - Why Brake Positioning Is More Important Than You Think
36909 views
Opinion: Save the Turns, Stop the Straightlines
36469 views
Bex Baraona Off Yeti & Without 2024 Team
30728 views
Slack Randoms: Boris Bike Hour Record Attempts, Gee Atherton at Rampage, Exploding Gold & More
30131 views
10 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
robdonovan
(1 hours ago)
He’s got two first names!
[Reply]
5
1
Erskine-Atom
(57 mins ago)
That appears to be the highlight of this event.
[Reply]
2
0
tadabing
(56 mins ago)
Son of Ric Bob
[Reply]
3
2
cuban-b
(53 mins ago)
Username checks out
[Reply]
1
0
hhaaiirryy
(43 mins ago)
Do you sell kebabs?
[Reply]
1
1
likeittacky
(24 mins ago)
Robert Alexander
[Reply]
1
0
Rafe1234
(8 mins ago)
His last name is short for Robert
[Reply]
1
1
likeittacky
(7 mins ago)
@Rafe1234
: Bobert
[Reply]
1
0
Rhymer
(55 mins ago)
Steel bike for the win!
[Reply]
1
0
Mayzei
(14 mins ago)
Gwan blob
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.030148
Mobile Version of Website