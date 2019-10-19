Results: Pump Track World Championships

Oct 18, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

The results are in from the Pump Track World Championships with Tommy Zula and Payton Ridenour taking home the first-ever rainbow jersey for Pump Track.


Men

1st. Tommy Zula
2nd. Tristan Borel
3rd. Eddy Clerte
4th. Niels Bensink


Women

1st. Payton Ridenour
2nd. Nadine Aeberhard
3rd. Christa Von Niederhaeusern
4th. Michaela Hajkova


Stay tuned for the full results once they are available.



11 Comments

 Is it just me but does being the worlds best pump track rider really deserve rainbow stripes ? not being a dick just curious what other people think ?
 How do you feel about the world's best ebike rider?
 Sure. He's/She's a legit world champ,

I think it's really cool that cyclists earn the right on a jersey that makes them recognizable. It's the only sport with that kind of iconic memento.
 @Ronkol: it's definitely not the only sport in which champions get mementos
 With pump tracks being built in cities accross the world, it's a sport that everyone can practice and the bikes are affordable. An accessible discipline means more chances of gifted athletes making their way into our sport.
 It’s a bike race. I don’t see why not. Used to be rainbow stripes for slalom eh?
 Was good fun to ride the Qualifier, even if I was not going to win, but now with rainbow stripes feel will ever be fun any more You do not have as much fun racing with rainbow stripes!
 I rode the LCQ on friday. And yes compared to the normal race in gempen it wasnt as chill or as fun but way more serious.
 I am wondering why there is no live coverage on Pinkbike or Red Bull TV. It would seem to be an easy event to cover like the Pump Track challenge at Crankworx.
 Where can one find the rest of the results?
 Tommy Zula is a fantastic rider. Well deserved.

