Results: Pump Track World Championships

The results are in from the Pump Track World Championships with Tommy Zula and Payton Ridenour taking home the first-ever rainbow jersey for Pump Track.
Stay tuned for the full results once they are available.
Men
1st. Tommy Zula
2nd. Tristan Borel
3rd. Eddy Clerte
4th. Niels Bensink
Women
1st. Payton Ridenour
2nd. Nadine Aeberhard
3rd. Christa Von Niederhaeusern
4th. Michaela Hajkova
11 Comments
I think it's really cool that cyclists earn the right on a jersey that makes them recognizable. It's the only sport with that kind of iconic memento.
