Results: Pump Track World Championships



Men



1st. Tommy Zula

2nd. Tristan Borel

3rd. Eddy Clerte

4th. Niels Bensink





Women



1st. Payton Ridenour

2nd. Nadine Aeberhard

3rd. Christa Von Niederhaeusern

4th. Michaela Hajkova





The results are in from the Pump Track World Championships with Tommy Zula and Payton Ridenour taking home the first-ever rainbow jersey for Pump Track.