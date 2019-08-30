Results: Qualification - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019

Aug 30, 2019
by Sarah Moore  
They call it Qualification, but it's more similar to a World Cup's Timed Training session as rider order tomorrow is determined by UCI ranking.

Junior Men
1. VIDAL Antoine FRA 4:37.707
2. CRUZ Lucas CAN +3.849
3. JAMIESON Elliot CAN +8.437
4. SILVA Dante USA +8.709
5. DAPRELA Thibaut FRA +9.106
6. LAFFEY Patrick CAN +14.230
7. SHERLOCK Seth CAN +15.968
8. A'HERN Kye AUS +16.097
9. PENE Tuhoto-Ariki NZL +16.257
10. ROSS Blake NZL +17.378
Junior Women
1. HOLL Valentina AUT 5:06.169
2. JOHNSET Mille NOR +14.763
3. NEWKIRK Anna USA +16.109
4. CHAPPAZ Lauryne FRA +1:05.179
5. GIMENEZ Nastasia FRA +1:05.323
6. 9 MURRAY Fiona NZL +1:18.840
7. SCOTT Jordan USA +1:22.758
8. VOYSEY Cassie AUS +1:24.654
9. GOLDSTONE Bailey CAN +1:45.093
10. THIES Sabine RSA +2:00.151



Elite riders on course now.





4 Comments

  • 1 0
 I remember when there was a good stack of GB juniors, have they gone enduro these days?
  • 3 2
 WOW! Vali Holl did very well! That's so unexpected. Someone should sponsor her!!!
  • 2 0
 Tomorrow? Don't they race on Sunday?
  • 3 1
 ok this is great and all but where are the friday fails?

