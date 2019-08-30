Results: Qualification - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019

Junior Men

1. VIDAL Antoine FRA 4:37.707

2. CRUZ Lucas CAN +3.849

3. JAMIESON Elliot CAN +8.437

4. SILVA Dante USA +8.709

5. DAPRELA Thibaut FRA +9.106

6. LAFFEY Patrick CAN +14.230

7. SHERLOCK Seth CAN +15.968

8. A'HERN Kye AUS +16.097

9. PENE Tuhoto-Ariki NZL +16.257

10. ROSS Blake NZL +17.378

Junior Women

1. HOLL Valentina AUT 5:06.169

2. JOHNSET Mille NOR +14.763

3. NEWKIRK Anna USA +16.109

4. CHAPPAZ Lauryne FRA +1:05.179

5. GIMENEZ Nastasia FRA +1:05.323

6. 9 MURRAY Fiona NZL +1:18.840

7. SCOTT Jordan USA +1:22.758

8. VOYSEY Cassie AUS +1:24.654

9. GOLDSTONE Bailey CAN +1:45.093

10. THIES Sabine RSA +2:00.151





They call it Qualification, but it's more similar to a World Cup's Timed Training session as rider order tomorrow is determined by UCI ranking.Elite riders on course now.