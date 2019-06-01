Live Results: Qualifying - Fort William DH World Cup 2019



Elite Men: (After the top 80 riders)



1st. Loris Vergier: 4:34.305

2nd. Amaury Pierron: +0.628

3rd. Troy Brosnan: +4.596

4th. Reece Wilson: +5.378

5th. Danny Hart: +5.611





Elite Women:



1st. Tracey Hannah: 5:18.182

2nd. Marine Cabirou: +4.437

3rd. Rachel Atherton: +10.643

4th. Nina Hoffmann: +10.778

5th. Kate Weatherly: +17.125







Junior Men:



1st. Thibaut Daprela: 4:50.395

2nd. Luke Meier-Smith: +2.421

3rd. Luke Mumford: +3.059

4th. Jamie Edmondson: +3.379

5th. Ethan Shandro: +3.674





Junior Women:



1st. Vali Holl: 5:36.238

2nd. Mille Johnset: +15.983

3rd. Anna Newkirk: +21.626

4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +1:30.563

5th. Sabine Thies: +1:51.169





The Elite Men are still on track but take a look at the current standings for the Elite Women and Juniors going into tomorrows race.