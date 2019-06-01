RACING

Live Results: Qualifying - Fort William DH World Cup 2019

Jun 1, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Marine Cabirou on the charge and planning to keep the throttle wide open until Sunday.

The Elite Men are still on track but take a look at the current standings for the Elite Women and Juniors going into tomorrows race.

Live timing available here.


Elite Men: (After the top 80 riders)

1st. Loris Vergier: 4:34.305
2nd. Amaury Pierron: +0.628
3rd. Troy Brosnan: +4.596
4th. Reece Wilson: +5.378
5th. Danny Hart: +5.611


Elite Women:

1st. Tracey Hannah: 5:18.182
2nd. Marine Cabirou: +4.437
3rd. Rachel Atherton: +10.643
4th. Nina Hoffmann: +10.778
5th. Kate Weatherly: +17.125



Junior Men:

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 4:50.395
2nd. Luke Meier-Smith: +2.421
3rd. Luke Mumford: +3.059
4th. Jamie Edmondson: +3.379
5th. Ethan Shandro: +3.674


Junior Women:

1st. Vali Holl: 5:36.238
2nd. Mille Johnset: +15.983
3rd. Anna Newkirk: +21.626
4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +1:30.563
5th. Sabine Thies: +1:51.169


Full Results
Elite Women


Junior Men


Junior Women


21 Comments

  • + 12
 Don't mind me!
If I read anything about transgender athletes, I am freaking out and now it's my time to shine: why don't they separate them into their own class like mw for men becoming women and wm for women become men?
Don't get me wrong but even if they are 12 month below the given testosterone level, they still have a different physical level. Like in other sports were transgender women (mw) break several records in deadlifting, trackrecord 400m etc.
In the gravity sport like Downhill it will be unfair af. Its like letting a little less pumped and prepped Loic Bruni race in pro women's class and let him dominate every course by -20sec or more to the other ladies which is not fair.
If you spin it around, no transgender men (wm) will achieve anything like that! Because it is not possible.

Sorry for annoying anyone! Big Grin

Well, Tracey Hannah seems to be on fire right now.
I am really rooting for Hart or Greenland for men and don't count Blenki out, his is checking fasting wet condition.
  • + 6
 Did I miss something or is there now a transgender athlete competing in world cup DHs?
  • + 2
 @scott-townes: Kate Weatherly. 5th in Elite Women.
  • + 5
 What if you were the chick who missed out on qualifying by one spot. $2k down the drain for flights prep etc to get sent home because the rules haven’t fully been formed? (If I understand correctly)
  • - 1
 You say it is impossible for a transgender man to win on an elite level. Basically saying a woman could never compete with a man on the same level and win. The future may hold some surprises yet.
  • + 1
 @kind0fimportant: did not know that one is already competing. :O
  • + 7
 from 23rd to 5th? that Shandro must have something in his blood..
  • + 1
 Solid safe quali for Minnaar in 9th, bet you he can now relax and push for win number 8 tomorrow. Gee said it takes bravery to win here, some say take your brain out, Minnar results say it all. This is the track that bit him and put him out for almost a year. Time to go Mmmmiiiinnnnnaaaarrrrr!!!!!!
  • + 5
 Go Hannah, she's my pick for the win now Seagrave is out.
  • + 1
 Matt Walker currently in 11th, pumped for him didn't sound like he would be fit enough to race!
  • + 2
 Deadnaming........looooool Man, funny time we live in.
  • + 2
 Anyone has the link for the live timings for qualifying?
  • + 2
 Live timing is available here: https://www.uci.org/mountain-bike/events/mercedes-benz-uci-mountain-bike-world-cup
  • + 1
 I can normally find it through the UCI website but it looks like they've changed it... Can't find any live timings anywhere super annoying.
  • + 1
 @edspratt: Thanks, clicked the link, but still can’t find it ... maybe some regulations in my country won’t let me
  • + 2
 oops, yeah don't listen to me click on that link. I guess I just don't know how to use a website haha
  • + 2
 @Calulo: just scroll down
  • + 2
 @Calulo: just wait a minute... the website is terrible and it takes around 60 seconds to show results link
  • + 1
 Ropelato into 33rd! Can't wait to see what he does in the finals.
  • + 1
 Is Bruni protected for this round ?
  • + 1
 I believe he was in the top 20 last year and is protected for the whole series.

Post a Comment



