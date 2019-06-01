Live Results: Qualifying - Fort William DH World Cup 2019

The Elite Men are still on track but take a look at the current standings for the Elite Women and Juniors going into tomorrows race.Live timing available here
.
Elite Men: (After the top 80 riders)
1st. Loris Vergier: 4:34.305
2nd. Amaury Pierron: +0.628
3rd. Troy Brosnan: +4.596
4th. Reece Wilson: +5.378
5th. Danny Hart: +5.611
Elite Women:
1st. Tracey Hannah: 5:18.182
2nd. Marine Cabirou: +4.437
3rd. Rachel Atherton: +10.643
4th. Nina Hoffmann: +10.778
5th. Kate Weatherly: +17.125
Full ResultsElite WomenJunior MenJunior Women
Junior Men:
1st. Thibaut Daprela: 4:50.395
2nd. Luke Meier-Smith: +2.421
3rd. Luke Mumford: +3.059
4th. Jamie Edmondson: +3.379
5th. Ethan Shandro: +3.674
Junior Women:
1st. Vali Holl: 5:36.238
2nd. Mille Johnset: +15.983
3rd. Anna Newkirk: +21.626
4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +1:30.563
5th. Sabine Thies: +1:51.169
If I read anything about transgender athletes, I am freaking out and now it's my time to shine: why don't they separate them into their own class like mw for men becoming women and wm for women become men?
Don't get me wrong but even if they are 12 month below the given testosterone level, they still have a different physical level. Like in other sports were transgender women (mw) break several records in deadlifting, trackrecord 400m etc.
In the gravity sport like Downhill it will be unfair af. Its like letting a little less pumped and prepped Loic Bruni race in pro women's class and let him dominate every course by -20sec or more to the other ladies which is not fair.
If you spin it around, no transgender men (wm) will achieve anything like that! Because it is not possible.
Sorry for annoying anyone!
Well, Tracey Hannah seems to be on fire right now.
I am really rooting for Hart or Greenland for men and don't count Blenki out, his is checking fasting wet condition.
