Results: Qualifying - Hardline 2019

The results are in from qualifying at Red Bull Hardline, see who has made the cut for finals tomorrow.
1st. Bernard Kerr: 2:50.023
2nd. Gee Atherton: 2:52.894
3rd. Charlie Hatton: 2:55.894
4th. Joe Smith: 2:55.394
5th. Brendan Fairclough: 2:57.269
6th. Alexandre Fayolle: 2:57.269
7th. Laurie Greenland: 3:00.478
8th. Brage Vestavik: 3:00.897
9th. Matt Walker: 3:01.728
10th. Kaos Seagrave: 3:02.394
11th. Gaetan Vige: 3:02.866
12th. Florent Payet: 3:03.566
13th. Kade Edwards: 3:09.206
14th. Harry Molloy: 3:10.729
