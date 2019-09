Results: Qualifying - Hardline 2019

Qualified Riders:



1st. Bernard Kerr: 2:50.023

2nd. Gee Atherton: 2:52.894

3rd. Charlie Hatton: 2:55.894

4th. Joe Smith: 2:55.394

5th. Brendan Fairclough: 2:57.269

6th. Alexandre Fayolle: 2:57.269

7th. Laurie Greenland: 3:00.478





8th. Brage Vestavik: 3:00.897

9th. Matt Walker: 3:01.728

10th. Kaos Seagrave: 3:02.394

11th. Gaetan Vige: 3:02.866

12th. Florent Payet: 3:03.566

13th. Kade Edwards: 3:09.206

14th. Harry Molloy: 3:10.729





Full Results:

The results are in from qualifying at Red Bull Hardline, see who has made the cut for finals tomorrow.Watch the replay here