Results: Qualifying - Hardline 2019

Sep 14, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Bernard Kerr is always one to watch at Hardline

The results are in from qualifying at Red Bull Hardline, see who has made the cut for finals tomorrow.

Qualified Riders:


1st. Bernard Kerr: 2:50.023
2nd. Gee Atherton: 2:52.894
3rd. Charlie Hatton: 2:55.894
4th. Joe Smith: 2:55.394
5th. Brendan Fairclough: 2:57.269
6th. Alexandre Fayolle: 2:57.269
7th. Laurie Greenland: 3:00.478


8th. Brage Vestavik: 3:00.897
9th. Matt Walker: 3:01.728
10th. Kaos Seagrave: 3:02.394
11th. Gaetan Vige: 3:02.866
12th. Florent Payet: 3:03.566
13th. Kade Edwards: 3:09.206
14th. Harry Molloy: 3:10.729



Full Results:




4 Comments

  • 6 0
 Brendog with the backflip and still 5th in qually, quality
  • 1 0
 No Matt Jones?
  • 9 0
 I think he 'may' have brought a paperclip to a gun fight
  • 1 0
 Hasnt come down yet aparently. Might be sessioning the step up again.

