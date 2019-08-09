Results: Qualifying - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019

Results:

Elite Women

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

6th.

7th.

8th.

9th.

10th.



Junior Men



1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:00.459

2nd. Kye A'Hern: +2.525

3rd. Seth Sherlock: +5.206

4th. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: +6.389

5th. Joseph Foresta: +6.988





Junior Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:34.755

2nd. Anna Newkirk: +8.261

3rd. Nastasia Gimenez: +29.816

4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +35.425

5th. Leane Chardonnieras: +54.298





The Junior and Elite Women's results are in from Lenzerheide, stay tuned for the Elite Men as they complete their qualifying runs.Tracey Hannah: 3:25.364Nina Hoffmann:Marine Cabirou:Veronika Widmann:Emilie Siegenthaler:Eleonora Farina:Camille Balanche:Monika Hrastnik:Carina Cappellari:Kate Weatherly: