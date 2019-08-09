Results: Qualifying - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019

The future is sideways... flying with Vali Holl.

The Junior and Elite Women's results are in from Lenzerheide, stay tuned for the Elite Men as they complete their qualifying runs.

Results:

Elite Women

1st. Tracey Hannah: 3:25.364
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: +1.936
3rd. Marine Cabirou: +3.435
4th. Veronika Widmann: +8.557
5th. Emilie Siegenthaler: +8.709
6th. Eleonora Farina: +9.468
7th. Camille Balanche: +10.565
8th. Monika Hrastnik: +13.726
9th. Carina Cappellari: +15.267
10th. Kate Weatherly: +16.602


Junior Men

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:00.459
2nd. Kye A'Hern: +2.525
3rd. Seth Sherlock: +5.206
4th. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: +6.389
5th. Joseph Foresta: +6.988


Junior Women

1st. Vali Höll: 3:34.755
2nd. Anna Newkirk: +8.261
3rd. Nastasia Gimenez: +29.816
4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +35.425
5th. Leane Chardonnieras: +54.298



4 Comments

  • + 7
 I really hope Nina Hoffmann can keep it together for finals. If not: Experience builds up no matter what, I expect a world cup win from her next year! And can Tracey find the sweet spot between riding for the overall points and payback to Marine? Will be a hot race!
  • + 1
 What do you mean by "payback to marine"?
  • + 1
 In case you look for live timing www.uci.org/mountain-bike/events/mercedes-benz-uci-mountain-bike-world-cup and scroll down
  • + 1
 Come on Kye. You're on for a heater of a run.

Post a Comment



