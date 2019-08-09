Results: Qualifying - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019

The Junior and Elite Women's results are in from Lenzerheide, stay tuned for the Elite Men as they complete their qualifying runs.Results:Elite Women1st.
Tracey Hannah: 3:25.3642nd.
Nina Hoffmann: +1.9363rd.
Marine Cabirou: +3.4354th.
Veronika Widmann: +8.5575th.
Emilie Siegenthaler: +8.7096th.
Eleonora Farina: +9.4687th.
Camille Balanche: +10.5658th.
Monika Hrastnik: +13.7269th.
Carina Cappellari: +15.26710th.
Kate Weatherly: +16.602
Junior Men
1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:00.459
2nd. Kye A'Hern: +2.525
3rd. Seth Sherlock: +5.206
4th. Tuhoto-Ariki Pene: +6.389
5th. Joseph Foresta: +6.988
Junior Women
1st. Vali Höll: 3:34.755
2nd. Anna Newkirk: +8.261
3rd. Nastasia Gimenez: +29.816
4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +35.425
5th. Leane Chardonnieras: +54.298
