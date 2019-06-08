Live Results: Qualifying - Leogang DH World Cup 2019

Elite Women

Junior Men



1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:25.606

2nd. Matteo Iniguez: +2.732

3rd. Joseph Foresta: +2.840

4th. Kye A'Hern: +3.079

5th. Jame Edmondson: +3.934





Junior Women



1st. Vali Holl: 3:50.757

2nd. Anna Newkirk: +18.066

3rd. Mille Johnset: +21.556

4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +35.822

5th. Cassie Voysey: +41.543





Qualifying results are in for the Juniors and Elite Women, stay tuned for the results from the Elite Men.