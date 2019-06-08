Live Results: Qualifying - Leogang DH World Cup 2019

Qualifying results are in for the Juniors and Elite Women, stay tuned for the results from the Elite Men.Elite Women1st.
Tracey Hannah: 3:44.4922nd.
Rachel Atherton: +0.5883rd.
Nina Hoffmann: +5.7934th.
Marine Cabirou: +7.4055th.
Raphaela Richter: +12.875
Junior Men
1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:25.606
2nd. Matteo Iniguez: +2.732
3rd. Joseph Foresta: +2.840
4th. Kye A'Hern: +3.079
5th. Jame Edmondson: +3.934
Junior Women
1st. Vali Holl: 3:50.757
2nd. Anna Newkirk: +18.066
3rd. Mille Johnset: +21.556
4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +35.822
5th. Cassie Voysey: +41.543
No pom pom, no tahnee, no cecile but impressive nonetheless
