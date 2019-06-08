RACING

Live Results: Qualifying - Leogang DH World Cup 2019

Jun 8, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Fastest in timed training would be Bernard Kerr.

Qualifying results are in for the Juniors and Elite Women, stay tuned for the results from the Elite Men.

Elite Women

1st. Tracey Hannah: 3:44.492
2nd. Rachel Atherton: +0.588
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: +5.793
4th. Marine Cabirou: +7.405
5th. Raphaela Richter: +12.875


Junior Men

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:25.606
2nd. Matteo Iniguez: +2.732
3rd. Joseph Foresta: +2.840
4th. Kye A'Hern: +3.079
5th. Jame Edmondson: +3.934


Junior Women

1st. Vali Holl: 3:50.757
2nd. Anna Newkirk: +18.066
3rd. Mille Johnset: +21.556
4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +35.822
5th. Cassie Voysey: +41.543



11 Comments

  • + 8
 Tracy Hannah is flying right now! Really happy for her
  • + 1
 Three Quali's in a row now as 1! - She's got to put it all together for the run because Rachel gives everything to win.
  • + 2
 Vali Holl... dear lawd ????????????
  • + 2
 3rd in Womens!!!
  • + 1
 @fartymarty:
No pom pom, no tahnee, no cecile but impressive nonetheless
  • + 1
 @fartymarty: 4th actually.
  • + 1
 @fartymarty: it's 4th in the womens, but yes, she is fast
  • + 1
 I guess Nina will be picking up a ride for next year!
  • + 1
 great run from vali holl !!
  • + 1
 Safe to say Vali is slightly motivated? ????
  • + 2
 GO TRACEY!!!!

Post a Comment



