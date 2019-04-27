Results: Qualifying - Maribor DH World Cup 2019



Elite Men:



1st. Mark Wallace: 3:17.756

2nd. Aaron Gwin: 3:19.608

3rd. Finn Iles: 3:19.957

4th. Laurie Greenland: 3:20.880

5th. Loris Vergier: 3:22.160



Elite Women:



1st. Tracey Hannah: 3:30.206

2nd. Rachel Atherton: +2.482

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: +4.172

4th. Nina Hoffmann: +5.932

5th Monika Hrastnik: +7.146



