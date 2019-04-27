RACING

Results: Qualifying - Maribor DH World Cup 2019

Apr 27, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Danny Hart and his thousand yard stare down the track

Tracey Hannah goes fastest in Maribor. Tracey will be very happy with her time today taking almost two and a half seconds off Rachel Atherton. Coming almost another two seconds back from Rachel is Tahnee Seagrave who crossed the line with a time of 3:34.378. Nina Hoffmann is continuing to look very fast this weekend as she secured fourth position and Monika Hrastnik completes the top five women.

In the Juniors, it is no surprise to see Thibaut Daprela and Vali Holl top the charts once again. What is unbelievable is that Vali Holl set a time that would have placed her second in the Elite Women beating even Rachel Atherton, leaving Tracey Hannah the only women unbeaten by the Junior rider.

The top 60 elite men have completed their qualifying but there are still riders on track so stay tuned for the final results. It does look like the rain has affected the results as rain fell during Elite qualifying.

Live timing available here.


Elite Men:

1st. Mark Wallace: 3:17.756
2nd. Aaron Gwin: 3:19.608
3rd. Finn Iles: 3:19.957
4th. Laurie Greenland: 3:20.880
5th. Loris Vergier: 3:22.160

Current standings after the top 60 men (Riders are still on track)

Elite Women:

1st. Tracey Hannah: 3:30.206
2nd. Rachel Atherton: +2.482
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: +4.172
4th. Nina Hoffmann: +5.932
5th Monika Hrastnik: +7.146



Junior Men:

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:04.941
2nd. Ethan Shandro: +2.831
3rd. Kye A'Hern: +4.821
4th. Emile Rilat: +8.014
5th. Yannick Baechler: +8.281


Junior Women:

1st. Vali Holl: 3:32.652
2nd. Anna Newkirk: +9.423
3rd. Mille Johnset: +12.353
4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +28.597
5th. Leane Chardonnieras: +41.728



Full Results:

Junior Women




Must Read This Week
Confirmed: Cannondale's New Downhill Bike Has 2 Shocks
182167 views
Starling Cycles' Prototype is a Steel High-Pivot 29er With 5 Speeds
73801 views
A Closer Look at Cannondale's Wild 2-Shock DH Bike - Maribor World Cup DH 2019
61572 views
Final Results: European DH Cup - Round 1 Maribor
54140 views
DH Bike Tech: What's New For This Season? - Maribor World Cup DH 2019
44472 views
Poll: Does Your Trail Bike Have a Weight Problem?
43702 views
Results: Timed Training - Maribor DH World Cup 2019
43277 views
Tech Randoms: Maribor World Cup DH 2019
39305 views

43 Comments

  • + 9
 Marine Cabirou splits... Just saying...
  • + 1
 where do you see her time?
  • + 1
 @movefitmonkey: www.uci.org/mountain-bike/events/mercedes-benz-uci-mountain-bike-world-cup

Scroll down to the bottom
Currently very slow refreshing
  • + 1
 Yeah, what happened there?
  • + 7
 Damn Mark Wallace, good job!
  • + 6
 Waiting for the Vali is faster than Rachel comments
  • + 19
 Vali was faster than Rachel.
  • + 5
 @LDM81: Valinter is coming
  • + 8
 It did start raining for the seniors.
  • + 1
 Rachel was slower than Vali
  • + 1
 @edhayetc: judging by the men’s times it looks that way. Juniors were way faster.
  • + 2
 So did serious rain happen between junior men and elite men? did junior men start lower? Daprela is a full 10 seconds faster that Mark Wallace, with some other fast juniors hot on his heels.

I'm missing something
  • + 3
 Growth hormones in the milk.
  • + 2
 @shimyshalka: You mean Giants milk?
  • + 1
 Rain started during elite women
  • + 1
 Apparently you missed the last sentence of the 3rd paragraph.
  • + 3
 Does anyone know why there are only 7 junior women? Is it a lack of UCI points to qualify for WCs or there aren't that many junior women interested in DH/racing?
  • + 2
 Ask the bitch that runs Santa Cruz...
  • + 1
 Track conditions must be improving late in the men's, lots of late starters qualifying for tomorrow and lots of top riders whose times don't look like they crashed, getting sidelined.
  • + 2
 So that stendec data acquisition thing worked with Wallace! Awesome qualification.
  • + 2
 what a bunch of nerdy boys...
  • + 2
 Wallace laid down a burner.......
  • + 2
 yep, rain. reading, its an amazing thing.
  • + 2
 Scribd... come on pinkbike. Find a different solution please.
  • + 1
 Yes. Scribd is straight out of 1998 tech... embarrassing
  • + 1
 Daprela over 10sec faster than Wallace wtf ?!?!?!
  • + 1
 Finn Iles is for real. Gwin holding on to his might. Bring on raceday!! Smile
  • + 1
 nice! my fantasy team is in the top 40!
  • + 1
 Let the weather lottery commence.
  • + 2
 Raining
  • + 1
 Joe Breeden! Get in there!!!
  • + 1
 Live timing link for qualies anyone?
  • + 2
 www.uci.org/mountain-bike/events/mercedes-benz-uci-mountain-bike-world-cup

At the bottom
  • + 1
 @enzu: Cheers, crazy results....love the first round each year
  • + 1
 Woh- storm hannah! ... one for the UK
  • + 1
 Vali Holl comments in 3,2,1....
  • + 1
 Vall flying.
  • + 1
 GWIN for the WIN!
  • + 1
 Vali Holl nice one
  • - 1
 LETS GET IT GWINNY! and Co.
  • - 2
 So many crashes, thank you rain!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.037954
Mobile Version of Website