Results: Qualifying - Maribor DH World Cup 2019

Elite Men:



1st. Mark Wallace: 3:17.756

2nd. Aaron Gwin: 3:19.608

3rd. Finn Iles: 3:19.957

4th. Laurie Greenland: 3:20.880

5th. Loris Vergier: 3:22.160



Current standings after the top 60 men (Riders are still on track)



Elite Women:



1st. Tracey Hannah: 3:30.206

2nd. Rachel Atherton: +2.482

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: +4.172

4th. Nina Hoffmann: +5.932

5th Monika Hrastnik: +7.146







Junior Men:



1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:04.941

2nd. Ethan Shandro: +2.831

3rd. Kye A'Hern: +4.821

4th. Emile Rilat: +8.014

5th. Yannick Baechler: +8.281





Junior Women:



1st. Vali Holl: 3:32.652

2nd. Anna Newkirk: +9.423

3rd. Mille Johnset: +12.353

4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +28.597

5th. Leane Chardonnieras: +41.728





Full Results:

Junior Women

Tracey Hannah goes fastest in Maribor. Tracey will be very happy with her time today taking almost two and a half seconds off Rachel Atherton. Coming almost another two seconds back from Rachel is Tahnee Seagrave who crossed the line with a time of 3:34.378. Nina Hoffmann is continuing to look very fast this weekend as she secured fourth position and Monika Hrastnik completes the top five women.In the Juniors, it is no surprise to see Thibaut Daprela and Vali Holl top the charts once again. What is unbelievable is that Vali Holl set a time that would have placed her second in the Elite Women beating even Rachel Atherton, leaving Tracey Hannah the only women unbeaten by the Junior rider.The top 60 elite men have completed their qualifying but there are still riders on track so stay tuned for the final results. It does look like the rain has affected the results as rain fell during Elite qualifying.Live timing available here