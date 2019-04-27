Results: Qualifying - Maribor DH World Cup 2019

Tracey Hannah goes fastest in Maribor. Tracey will be very happy with her time today taking almost two and a half seconds off Rachel Atherton. Coming almost another two seconds back from Rachel is Tahnee Seagrave who crossed the line with a time of 3:34.378. Nina Hoffmann is continuing to look very fast this weekend as she secured fourth position and Monika Hrastnik completes the top five women.
In the Juniors, it is no surprise to see Thibaut Daprela and Vali Holl top the charts once again. What is unbelievable is that Vali Holl set a time that would have placed her second in the Elite Women beating even Rachel Atherton, leaving Tracey Hannah the only women unbeaten by the Junior rider.
The top 60 elite men have completed their qualifying but there are still riders on track so stay tuned for the final results. It does look like the rain has affected the results as rain fell during Elite qualifying.
Elite Men:
1st. Mark Wallace: 3:17.756
2nd. Aaron Gwin: 3:19.608
3rd. Finn Iles: 3:19.957
4th. Laurie Greenland: 3:20.880
5th. Loris Vergier: 3:22.160
Current standings after the top 60 men (Riders are still on track)
Elite Women:
1st. Tracey Hannah: 3:30.206
2nd. Rachel Atherton: +2.482
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: +4.172
4th. Nina Hoffmann: +5.932
5th Monika Hrastnik: +7.146
Junior Men:
1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:04.941
2nd. Ethan Shandro: +2.831
3rd. Kye A'Hern: +4.821
4th. Emile Rilat: +8.014
5th. Yannick Baechler: +8.281
Junior Women:
1st. Vali Holl: 3:32.652
2nd. Anna Newkirk: +9.423
3rd. Mille Johnset: +12.353
4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +28.597
5th. Leane Chardonnieras: +41.728
Junior Women
