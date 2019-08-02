Results: Qualifying - Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019



Elite Men (After the top 60 riders)



1st. Joe Breeden: 4:07.982

2nd. Davide Palazzari: +1.083

3rd. Faustin Figaret: +1.983

4th. Forrest Riesco: +2.277

5th. Brook Macdonald: +6.453

6th. Amaury Pierron: +7.314

7th. Jack Reading: +8.076

8th. Francisco Pardal: +8.951

9th. Laurie Greenland: +10.589

10th. Rafael Gutierrez Villegas: +11.212





Elite Women



1st. Tracey Hannah: 4:32.976

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 1.456

3rd. Veronika Widmann: +5.345

4th. Eleonora Farina: +16.504

5th. Camille Balanche: +18.364

6th. Emilie Siegenthaler: +18.881

7th. Nina Hoffmann: +20.155

8th. Kate Weatherly: +20.866

9th. Monika Hrastnik: +25.245

10th. Sandra Rubesam: +25.304







Junior Men



1st. Elliot Jamieson: 3:59.611

2nd. Seth Sherlock: +0.261

3rd. Zak Gomilscek: +3.604

4th. Lucas Cruz: +3.680

5th. Ariki Pene Tuhoto: +5.008





Junior Women



1st. Vali Höll: 5:04.532

2nd. Mille Johnset: +2.579

3rd. Anna Newkirk: +24.971

4th. Lauryne Chappaz: 47.692

5th. Leane Chardonnieras: +48.558





The results are in from a tricky qualifying session. The rain started falling as the elite men took to the track and it was truly sodden by the time the top guys took to the course. The top 60 Elite Men have made their way to the bottom of the course check out the provisional results below.