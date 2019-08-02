Results: Qualifying - Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019

The results are in from a tricky qualifying session. The rain started falling as the elite men took to the track and it was truly sodden by the time the top guys took to the course. The top 60 Elite Men have made their way to the bottom of the course check out the provisional results below.
Elite Men (After the top 60 riders)
1st. Joe Breeden: 4:07.982
2nd. Davide Palazzari: +1.083
3rd. Faustin Figaret: +1.983
4th. Forrest Riesco: +2.277
5th. Brook Macdonald: +6.453
6th. Amaury Pierron: +7.314
7th. Jack Reading: +8.076
8th. Francisco Pardal: +8.951
9th. Laurie Greenland: +10.589
10th. Rafael Gutierrez Villegas: +11.212
Elite Women
1st. Tracey Hannah: 4:32.976
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 1.456
3rd. Veronika Widmann: +5.345
4th. Eleonora Farina: +16.504
5th. Camille Balanche: +18.364
6th. Emilie Siegenthaler: +18.881
7th. Nina Hoffmann: +20.155
8th. Kate Weatherly: +20.866
9th. Monika Hrastnik: +25.245
10th. Sandra Rubesam: +25.304
Junior Men
1st. Elliot Jamieson: 3:59.611
2nd. Seth Sherlock: +0.261
3rd. Zak Gomilscek: +3.604
4th. Lucas Cruz: +3.680
5th. Ariki Pene Tuhoto: +5.008
Junior Women
1st. Vali Höll: 5:04.532
2nd. Mille Johnset: +2.579
3rd. Anna Newkirk: +24.971
4th. Lauryne Chappaz: 47.692
5th. Leane Chardonnieras: +48.558
People: "Does it rain over there?"
Edit: Riders back on track now, looks like six re-runs then riders 60+
Im not sure what the solution could be in DH but when a large %of races are won by mid pack randoms whenever it rains it damages the sport. Its not like they havent been predicting rain in VdS all week and they know roughly what time the rain tends to arrive. Would it be that hard to push things forward or back a few hours. It wouldnt be 100% foolproof but id bet they could make race conditions a lot more consitant with something along those lines.
