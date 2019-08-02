Results: Qualifying - Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019

Aug 2, 2019
Vali Holl starting the day off right with a cup of style.

The results are in from a tricky qualifying session. The rain started falling as the elite men took to the track and it was truly sodden by the time the top guys took to the course. The top 60 Elite Men have made their way to the bottom of the course check out the provisional results below.


Elite Men (After the top 60 riders)

1st. Joe Breeden: 4:07.982
2nd. Davide Palazzari: +1.083
3rd. Faustin Figaret: +1.983
4th. Forrest Riesco: +2.277
5th. Brook Macdonald: +6.453
6th. Amaury Pierron: +7.314
7th. Jack Reading: +8.076
8th. Francisco Pardal: +8.951
9th. Laurie Greenland: +10.589
10th. Rafael Gutierrez Villegas: +11.212


Elite Women

1st. Tracey Hannah: 4:32.976
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 1.456
3rd. Veronika Widmann: +5.345
4th. Eleonora Farina: +16.504
5th. Camille Balanche: +18.364
6th. Emilie Siegenthaler: +18.881
7th. Nina Hoffmann: +20.155
8th. Kate Weatherly: +20.866
9th. Monika Hrastnik: +25.245
10th. Sandra Rubesam: +25.304



Junior Men

1st. Elliot Jamieson: 3:59.611
2nd. Seth Sherlock: +0.261
3rd. Zak Gomilscek: +3.604
4th. Lucas Cruz: +3.680
5th. Ariki Pene Tuhoto: +5.008


Junior Women

1st. Vali Höll: 5:04.532
2nd. Mille Johnset: +2.579
3rd. Anna Newkirk: +24.971
4th. Lauryne Chappaz: 47.692
5th. Leane Chardonnieras: +48.558



39 Comments

  • + 8
 Pinkbike: "The results are in from a tricky qualifying session. The rain started falling as the elite men took to the track and it was truly sodden by the time the top guys took to the course"
People: "Does it rain over there?"
  • + 1
 So it is dry out there?
  • + 1
 @likehell: Big Grin Big Grin
  • + 1
 Anyone know what’s going on? Looks like they stopped qualies after the top 60 or so. Living timing feed stopped at rider 63 and no one has gone for about 15 minutes. In next to start it looks like they are rerunning riders 35-41 and then going back to 63, but it’s been on delay for a while now. Injured rider on track?
  • + 4
 Adam Rodjek (rider no 42) was a DNF so maybe; hope he's OK...
  • + 6
 @Longroadtonowhere We're hearing it has been red flagged, some riders are prepping to head back up for re-runs

Edit: Riders back on track now, looks like six re-runs then riders 60+
  • + 7
 There’s been a heavy thunderstorm and the gondola got struck by lightning, so they’ll be sending the people down now, who are already up now & and might continue sending people up as soon as the gondola is working again...
  • + 3
 Looked at the radar.. It was raining like a pissing cow out there.. hope Mark Wallace is alright.. see was a DNF during the downpour
  • + 5
 Rain...?
  • + 10
 reign
  • - 2
 really though, did a storm rip through at the end?
  • + 32
 C'moooooon, it says it rained in the first paragraph
  • + 2
 @BenTravis: same thought, 10th word!
  • + 1
 Good to see Brook on the pace considering he took a bit of a flyer in practice. Keen to see him wrestle the snake and uh... win
  • + 2
 Tells you something, when all top5 juniors are faster than the fastest elite.
  • + 6
 It tells you that it rained between juniors and men's qualy Wink
  • + 1
 Still excited to see some many random names it’ll be interesting to watch
  • + 2
 A lot of rain...
  • + 1
 Is there decent live timing the uci site is shit
  • + 1
 What does the forecast look like for raceday?
  • - 1
 It was Pouring down from the start of qualifying, the rain didn’t start half way through and upset the top men.
  • - 3
 That's not what anyone expected...
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



