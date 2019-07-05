Live Results: Qualifying - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019

The Elite Women's and Junior results are in from an exciting qualifying session. The top 60 Elite Men have made their way to the bottom of the course check out the provisional results below.
Elite Men (After the top 60 riders)
1st. Loic Bruni: 4:14.395
2nd. Troy Brosnan: +0.010
3rd. Amaury Pierron: +3.432
4th. Loris Vergier: +4.170
5th. David Trummer: +4.710
6th. Danny Hart: +4.838
7th. Brook Macdonald: +5.518
8th. Laurie Greenland: +6.082
9th. Johannes Von Klebelsberg: 7.610
10th. Luca Shaw: +8.203
Elite Women
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 5:05.969
2nd. Marine Cabirou: +0.541
3rd. Rachel Atherton: +3.028
4th. Emilie Siegenthaler: +12.583
5th. Veronika Widmann: +14.495
6th. Eleonora Farina: +14.619
7th. Kate Weatherly: +21.575
8th. Mariana Salazar: +22.966
9th. Sian A'Hern: +26.485
10th. Carina Cappellari: +26.778
Junior Men
1st. Thibaut Daprela: 4:19.512
2nd. Matteo Iniguez: +12.959
3rd. Kye A'Hern: +13.252
4th. Goncalo Bandeira: +17.029
5th. Sam Gale: +17.367
Junior Women
1st. Vali Holl: 5:22.598
2nd. Anna Newkirk: +5.985
3rd. Mille Johnset: +21.549
4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +56.078
5th. Natasia Gimenez: +1:01.589
