Live Results: Qualifying - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019

Jul 5, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Thibaut Daprela had a scare last week when his bike got stolen here in Andorra but thankfully it was recovered.

The Elite Women's and Junior results are in from an exciting qualifying session. The top 60 Elite Men have made their way to the bottom of the course check out the provisional results below.


Elite Men (After the top 60 riders)

1st. Loic Bruni: 4:14.395
2nd. Troy Brosnan: +0.010
3rd. Amaury Pierron: +3.432
4th. Loris Vergier: +4.170
5th. David Trummer: +4.710
6th. Danny Hart: +4.838
7th. Brook Macdonald: +5.518
8th. Laurie Greenland: +6.082
9th. Johannes Von Klebelsberg: 7.610
10th. Luca Shaw: +8.203


Elite Women

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 5:05.969
2nd. Marine Cabirou: +0.541
3rd. Rachel Atherton: +3.028
4th. Emilie Siegenthaler: +12.583
5th. Veronika Widmann: +14.495
6th. Eleonora Farina: +14.619
7th. Kate Weatherly: +21.575
8th. Mariana Salazar: +22.966
9th. Sian A'Hern: +26.485
10th. Carina Cappellari: +26.778



Junior Men

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 4:19.512
2nd. Matteo Iniguez: +12.959
3rd. Kye A'Hern: +13.252
4th. Goncalo Bandeira: +17.029
5th. Sam Gale: +17.367


Junior Women

1st. Vali Holl: 5:22.598
2nd. Anna Newkirk: +5.985
3rd. Mille Johnset: +21.549
4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +56.078
5th. Natasia Gimenez: +1:01.589


Full Results:
Elite Women


Junior Men


Junior Women



Regions in Article
Vallnord Bike Park

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Vallnord World Cup Dh 2019 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Review: The 2020 Santa Cruz Hightower Gets a New Look & More Travel
92679 views
Motorcycle Racer & Freeride Pioneer Carlin Dunne Has Died in Accident on Pikes Peak
90111 views
Final Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2019
80312 views
Bike Check: Sam Hill's Bare Aluminum Nukeproof Mega
66133 views
RockShox Recalls 29-Inch Lyrik and Yari Forks
53340 views
9 Pro Enduro Machines - EWS Les Orres 2019
46909 views
Tech Randoms: Vallnord DH World Cup 2019
43018 views
Improving Mountain Biking One Design at a Time - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
38820 views

43 Comments

  • + 15
 Nina is killing it! Let's get her on a factory team and see what she can do!
  • + 8
 Let's get more factory teams with an Elite Women racer for sure!
  • + 9
 That time from Thibaut Daprela is ridiculous!
  • + 4
 i mean he's in the commencal VALLNORD team, what did u expect ? tup
  • + 1
 he would be 7th in Elites!
  • + 7
 Looks like we have a proper race on for the women this weekend, good to see new names up there on the top few spots.What happened to Tracy, hope she isn;t injured?
  • + 3
 Looks like a crash or a puncture, she was fastest by 1.8 at split 3
  • + 1
 @jamessmurthwaite: was she able to finish?
  • + 2
 @jamessmurthwaite: I wish that Quali was live streamed so we could see exactly who happens!
  • + 2
 @russthedog: She did finish, but a good 20 odd seconds back, P13
  • + 1
 The ladies race seems moot if Carina Cappelari can time travel like she briefly did in her quali run...1:53 at the 1st split, and 1:48 at the 2nd split. Thats pretty quick!
  • + 1
 @jackalope: does anyone knows what happens if a protected rider doesnt start at qualis?can he still start?
  • + 5
 If Kathy Sessler hasn't given Nina Hoffmann a contract for 2020 yet, she should do so pretty quick. Before someone else does it.
  • + 2
 Nina Hoffmann in first, Johannes von Klebelsberg in ninth. A good day in the office for the first two privateer award recipients. Also, David Trummer seems to be on it.
  • + 2
 Oh wow, Junior women is gonna be interessting with Anna being on exactly the same pace as Vali until split 3 being only 0.004 behind.
  • + 1
 See Trummer is an IXS Flyer, one to watch. Nice to have some new names up there. Are Gwin and Minnaar not risking anything in qualies or just off the pace?
  • + 3
 Top 10 for the Unknown Denim Destroyer !
  • + 2
 Unreal times by Bruni and Brosnan!!
  • + 1
 Heard it here first, Thibaut's time would equate to a top 15 in elite today.
  • + 1
 Even top 10...
  • + 1
 Is it raining now for the mens elites or something? Times seem... off?
  • + 1
 Oh no Tracey... I hope she is alright, protected rider though!
  • + 1
 Who's David Trummer? Priveteer? Fast thats for sure!
  • + 1
 Austrian national champion if I'm correct! On a yt but more or less private now it seems. He was in a factory team few years ago
  • + 1
 Finn Iles DNF??
  • + 1
 Finn DNF?
  • + 1
 Bruni, Troy, Pierron...
  • + 1
 Nina, way to go!
  • + 1
 Tracy?
  • + 2
 Danny?
  • + 2
 steve?
  • + 4
 Buehler?
  • + 1
 Randy?
  • + 1
 Greg?
  • + 1
 Link to live timing?
  • + 1
 Live timing is available here.
  • + 1
 www.uci.org/mountain-bike/events/mercedes-benz-uci-mountain-bike-world-cup
  • + 1
 those links don't bring me to it. I always have trouble with this for some reason
  • + 1
 yea im an idiot and didn't scroll down far enough. thanks guys
  • + 3
 @edspratt: Does this page work for you? I just get a blank area below "LIVE TIMING AND RESULTS"
  • + 1
 @rmalins: same for me. Maybe it's because I'm on a mobile device
  • + 1
 @rmalins: For some reason it just takes a long time to appear.
  • + 2
 @rmalins: It is working for me. That happens quite a lot if you wait long enough it normally loads in.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.066391
Mobile Version of Website