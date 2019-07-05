Live Results: Qualifying - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019



Elite Men (After the top 60 riders)



1st. Loic Bruni: 4:14.395

2nd. Troy Brosnan: +0.010

3rd. Amaury Pierron: +3.432

4th. Loris Vergier: +4.170

5th. David Trummer: +4.710

6th. Danny Hart: +4.838

7th. Brook Macdonald: +5.518

8th. Laurie Greenland: +6.082

9th. Johannes Von Klebelsberg: 7.610

10th. Luca Shaw: +8.203





Elite Women



1st. Nina Hoffmann: 5:05.969

2nd. Marine Cabirou: +0.541

3rd. Rachel Atherton: +3.028

4th. Emilie Siegenthaler: +12.583

5th. Veronika Widmann: +14.495

6th. Eleonora Farina: +14.619

7th. Kate Weatherly: +21.575

8th. Mariana Salazar: +22.966

9th. Sian A'Hern: +26.485

10th. Carina Cappellari: +26.778







Junior Men



1st. Thibaut Daprela: 4:19.512

2nd. Matteo Iniguez: +12.959

3rd. Kye A'Hern: +13.252

4th. Goncalo Bandeira: +17.029

5th. Sam Gale: +17.367





Junior Women



1st. Vali Holl: 5:22.598

2nd. Anna Newkirk: +5.985

3rd. Mille Johnset: +21.549

4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +56.078

5th. Natasia Gimenez: +1:01.589





Full Results:

Elite Women

Junior Men

Junior Women

The Elite Women's and Junior results are in from an exciting qualifying session. The top 60 Elite Men have made their way to the bottom of the course check out the provisional results below.