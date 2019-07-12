Live Results: Qualifying - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019

Jul 12, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Thibaut Daprela is racing despite his heavy crash in his race run last week.

The Elite Women's and Junior results are in from an exciting qualifying session. The top 60 Elite Men have made their way to the bottom of the course check out the provisional results below.


Elite Men (After the top 60 riders)

1st. Amaury Pierron: 2:59.143
2nd. Loic Bruni: +1.592
3rd. Troy Brosnan: +2.157
4th. Danny Hart: +2.674
5th. Loris Vergier: +4.034
6th. Greg Minnaar: +4.896
7th. Bernard Kerr: +5.069
8th. Connor Fearon: +5.110
9th. Finn Iles: +5.575
10th. Michael Jones: +5.743


Elite Women

1st. Tracey Hannah: 3:27.173
2nd. Marine Cabirou: +0.666
3rd. Mariana Salazar: +7.915
4th. Eleonora Farina: +8.267
5th. Camille Balanche: +10.666
6th. Sian A'Hern: +12.175
7th. Kate Weatherly: +13.867
8th. Veronika Widmann: +14.025
9th. Agnes Delest: +15.117
10th. Emilie Siegenthaler: +18.258



Junior Men

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:04.856
2nd. Seth Sherlock: +5.249
3rd. Sam Gale: +5.784
4th. Goncalo Bandeira: +6.889
5th. Luke Meier-Smith: +7.306


Junior Women

1st. Vali Holl: 3:33.523
2nd. Anna Newkirk: +6.321
3rd. Ainhoa Ijurko: +21.246
4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +21.765
5th. Leane Chardonnieras: +39.569


Full Results:
Junior Men


Junior Women



Regions in Article
Les Gets

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Les Gets World Cup Dh 2019 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results - Vallnord DH World Cup 2019
100281 views
First Ride: The 2020 Demo 29 - Specialized's New Aluminum DH Race Machine
84817 views
Results: Qualifying - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019
64713 views
Final Results: EWS Les Orres 2019
59286 views
Tech Randoms: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
53886 views
First Ride: The 2020 Scott Gambler DH Bike is Light & Ultra-Adjustable
52349 views
100% Introduces New Half-Shell & Lightweight Full-Face Helmets
48517 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Altitude Alloy 30
47034 views

17 Comments

  • + 14
 What happen to the Hoff ? My fantasy team will be in tatters if she doesn't show.
  • + 2
 19th. 3rd and 4th in all splits but lost time from the last split to the finish.
  • + 0
 I had her on my team too, but to her off. I think she's rattled after the last round....?
  • + 7
 Yeah Marine, horns up. She's doing great this year, with a smile!
  • + 5
 Devilish time from Marine...
  • + 2
 Bora Gonçalo!! É assim mesmo!
  • + 1
 Sian A'Hern is steadily building. Good to see the new pollution growing
  • + 1
 yeah Luke! Go feed it mate!
  • + 1
 Under 3 minutes... Holy crêpe
  • + 1
 Get ‘em TH!
  • - 1
 I assume the Sam Gale in 3rd in Juniors is the same Sam Gale who races XC.
  • + 2
 His XC twin is Gaze
  • + 1
 @Nobbinam: my bad. Thought he was racing both.
  • + 1
 Junior DH and Elite XC? I think someone may have noticed. Ok, not everyone...
  • + 1
 Tom Boonen has also been known for doing well in road racing, including a 2005 world championship title.
  • + 2
 @stage-a: and what makes it worse is i'm (originally) a kiwi so should have known this... Doh.... I'll see myself out.
  • + 1
 @fartymarty: lol. Brave of you to admit this publicly. Grab one from the chilly bin and have lie down.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029975
Mobile Version of Website