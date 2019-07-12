Live Results: Qualifying - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019



Elite Men (After the top 60 riders)



1st. Amaury Pierron: 2:59.143

2nd. Loic Bruni: +1.592

3rd. Troy Brosnan: +2.157

4th. Danny Hart: +2.674

5th. Loris Vergier: +4.034

6th. Greg Minnaar: +4.896

7th. Bernard Kerr: +5.069

8th. Connor Fearon: +5.110

9th. Finn Iles: +5.575

10th. Michael Jones: +5.743





Elite Women



1st. Tracey Hannah: 3:27.173

2nd. Marine Cabirou: +0.666

3rd. Mariana Salazar: +7.915

4th. Eleonora Farina: +8.267

5th. Camille Balanche: +10.666

6th. Sian A'Hern: +12.175

7th. Kate Weatherly: +13.867

8th. Veronika Widmann: +14.025

9th. Agnes Delest: +15.117

10th. Emilie Siegenthaler: +18.258







Junior Men



1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:04.856

2nd. Seth Sherlock: +5.249

3rd. Sam Gale: +5.784

4th. Goncalo Bandeira: +6.889

5th. Luke Meier-Smith: +7.306





Junior Women



1st. Vali Holl: 3:33.523

2nd. Anna Newkirk: +6.321

3rd. Ainhoa Ijurko: +21.246

4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +21.765

5th. Leane Chardonnieras: +39.569





The Elite Women's and Junior results are in from an exciting qualifying session. The top 60 Elite Men have made their way to the bottom of the course check out the provisional results below.