Live Results: Qualifying - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019

The Elite Women's and Junior results are in from an exciting qualifying session. The top 60 Elite Men have made their way to the bottom of the course check out the provisional results below.
Elite Men (After the top 60 riders)
1st. Amaury Pierron: 2:59.143
2nd. Loic Bruni: +1.592
3rd. Troy Brosnan: +2.157
4th. Danny Hart: +2.674
5th. Loris Vergier: +4.034
6th. Greg Minnaar: +4.896
7th. Bernard Kerr: +5.069
8th. Connor Fearon: +5.110
9th. Finn Iles: +5.575
10th. Michael Jones: +5.743
Elite Women
1st. Tracey Hannah: 3:27.173
2nd. Marine Cabirou: +0.666
3rd. Mariana Salazar: +7.915
4th. Eleonora Farina: +8.267
5th. Camille Balanche: +10.666
6th. Sian A'Hern: +12.175
7th. Kate Weatherly: +13.867
8th. Veronika Widmann: +14.025
9th. Agnes Delest: +15.117
10th. Emilie Siegenthaler: +18.258
Junior Men
1st. Thibaut Daprela: 3:04.856
2nd. Seth Sherlock: +5.249
3rd. Sam Gale: +5.784
4th. Goncalo Bandeira: +6.889
5th. Luke Meier-Smith: +7.306
Junior Women
1st. Vali Holl: 3:33.523
2nd. Anna Newkirk: +6.321
3rd. Ainhoa Ijurko: +21.246
4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +21.765
5th. Leane Chardonnieras: +39.569
