Women



1st. Louise Ferguson: 3:49.900

2nd. Katy Winton: 3:51.700

3rd. Casey Brown: 3:59.400

4th. Jenna Hastings: 4:21.100

5th. Vaea Verbeeck: 4:26.900



Men



1st. Sam Blenkinsop: 2:41.060

2nd. Brook MacDonald: 2:47.090

3rd. Sam Gale: 2:50.520

4th. Cole Lucas: 2:51.370

5th. Charlie Makea: 2:51.770



The results are in from the third event of the Crankworx Summer Series NZ with riders tackling a wet and wild course.Check out the full results below.