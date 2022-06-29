Results, Recap & Replay: Downhill Southeast Round 6 at Beech Mountain

Downhill Southeast finished its season at Beech Mountain, North Carolina, where Neko Mulally and Abigail Ronca took the wins in the pro fields. In the final standings, once again it was Abigail Ronca who came out ahead in the series overall, and this weekend's third-place rider Jake Kahn topped the men's field.
Results:
Pro Men:
1st. Neko Mulally: 1:56.97
2nd. Titus Nicholson: 2:01.01
3rd. Jake Kahn: 2:01.21
4th. Matt Nelson: 2:03.43
5th. Ben Hobbs: 2:05.85
Pro Women:
1st. Abigail Ronca: 2:19.43
2nd. Caroline Washam: 2:22.74
3rd. Zanna Logar: 2:34.30
4th. Sage Weiss: 2:42.90
5th. Lily Driver: 2:48.29
More results can be found here
.
|That rounds out our series here at the Downhill southeast. Thank you to all the racer, we are always so happy to have you! Looking forward to an even better series next year!—Downhill Southeast
