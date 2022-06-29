Results, Recap & Replay: Downhill Southeast Round 6 at Beech Mountain

Jun 29, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
Downhill Southeast finished its season at Beech Mountain, North Carolina, where Neko Mulally and Abigail Ronca took the wins in the pro fields. In the final standings, once again it was Abigail Ronca who came out ahead in the series overall, and this weekend's third-place rider Jake Kahn topped the men's field.

Check out the results, recap video, and full replay from the final round of the six-race DHSE series below.


Results:


Pro Men:

1st. Neko Mulally: 1:56.97
2nd. Titus Nicholson: 2:01.01
3rd. Jake Kahn: 2:01.21
4th. Matt Nelson: 2:03.43
5th. Ben Hobbs: 2:05.85


Pro Women:

1st. Abigail Ronca: 2:19.43
2nd. Caroline Washam: 2:22.74
3rd. Zanna Logar: 2:34.30
4th. Sage Weiss: 2:42.90
5th. Lily Driver: 2:48.29



Full Results:

Pro Men


Pro Women



More results can be found here.



bigquotesThat rounds out our series here at the Downhill southeast. Thank you to all the racer, we are always so happy to have you! Looking forward to an even better series next year!Downhill Southeast



Posted In:
Racing and Events Race Reports Downhill Southeast


8 Comments

  • 4 0
 The Mullaly family just out there doing work for the MTB community. As far as I am aware, when it comes to - on track - work, no one in the U.S. is doing more than Neko, Logan and a few others close to them. Just out there putting in work.

#peopleschamp
  • 1 0
 For sure, here in eastern PA, there are still tracks and features where people are like- this is Neko's DH practice track, this is Neko's drop, etc. Even though dude hasn't lived here for years.
  • 5 1
 Glad there's an alternative to the ESC for us Jersey people.
  • 1 0
 So cool to see Abigail Ronca racing and winning. I raced with her father decades ago and remember her and her father at one of her first DH races at Blue Mtn in PA about 7 years ago.
  • 1 0
 
  • 3 0
 nice touch with the dogs
  • 3 0
 Yeah Chucky P!!!
  • 1 0
 that song slaps in the first vid





