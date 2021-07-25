Live Results & Updates from Red Bull Hardline 2021

Jul 25, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
First man down the track in practice was Bernard Kerr. The winner of the last Hardline in 2019 Bernard was looking like he could be on for a repeat this year to.

Finals are underway in Wales for the 2021 Red Bull Hardline. After strong winds cancelled qualifying yesterday we will see 24 riders take a run today. Stay tuned for live updates and results.

Watch the Red Bull live stream here.


Results

Live Updates



7:12 am PDT

Current Top Five

1st. Matteo Iniguez: 2:37.496
2nd. Adam Brayton: 2:38.083
3rd. Sam Gale: 2:41.743
4th. Josh Lowe: 2:43.617
5th. Lewis Buchanan: 2:45.816



7:09 am PDT

It was close but Matteo Iniguez manages to hold the lead over Adam Brayton by 0.587 seconds.



7:08 am PDT

Adam Brayton goes one second up at the mid-point on the track but he gets very loose on the landing of one of the huge jumps and loses a lot of time.



7:04 am PDT

Thibault Laly has a big off after the step up, narrowly avoiding going off the huge drop while out of control.



7:02 am PDT

After extending his lead all the way down the course Matteo Iniguez is now the leader with a huge margin of over four seconds!



6:58 am PDT

Sam Gale sets the fastest time so far by 1.874 seconds.



6:54 am PDT

Over eight seconds off the top time for Craig Evans.




6:52 am PDT

Current Top Five

1st. Josh Lowe: 2:43.617
2nd. Lewis Buchanan: 2:45.816
3rd. Jim Monro: 2:46.235
4th. Jono Jones: 2:46.930
5th. Thomas Genon: 2:58.487



6:51 am PDT

Elliott Heap looked to be on an incredible run but a flat tire after the step up and huge drop puts him out of the race today.



6:44 am PDT

19-year-old Jim Monro can't quite match the top time but his run is good enough for third place so far.



6:40 am PDT

At his first Hardline Josh Lowe sends the course at an incredible speed and goes across the finish 2.199 seconds up.



6:37 am PDT

Johny Salido makes it to the bottom of the course and slots into fifth place.



6:36 am PDT

Johny Salido is another rider who comes off his bike just before the road gap. This section is looking tough today.



6:33 am PDT

Despite running his Enduro bike with dual crown forks, Lewis Buchanan pulls 12.671 seconds ahead.



6:29 am PDT

Matt Hockenhull can't match the top two times and finishes 6.837 back after a loose run.



6:25 am PDT

Oscar Harnstrom crosses the line second with a gap of 1.711 seconds to Genon's time.



6:24 am PDT

Oscar Harnstrom goes down as he heads into the big road gap. He is up and back on his bike and sending the rest of the course.



6:21 am PDT

Thomas Genon is the first rider to lay down a full run today and sets a time of 2:58.487 with some extra style thrown in for good measure.




6:14 am PDT

Disaster for Vinny T as he gets a puncture right at the top of the course.




6:13 am PDT

Racing is now underway at Red Bull Hardline with Vinny T up first on the wild course.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing Hardline


5 Comments

  • 8 0
 Bloody hell what a run Lewis Buchanan!!!
  • 3 0
 on enduro bike with dropper post on 29wheels
  • 7 0
 Reece Wilson's commentary has been fantastic so far.
  • 3 0
 Listen Red Bull, camera switchs in the middle of big drops are pretty annoying (mostly blatant on the road gap). Btw, thanks for the free show !
  • 2 1
 Too bad not to give a second chance to riders with flat tyre for this kind of event

