Live Results & Updates from Red Bull Hardline 2021

Finals are underway in Wales for the 2021 Red Bull Hardline. After strong winds cancelled qualifying yesterday we will see 24 riders take a run today. Stay tuned for live updates and results.
Watch the Red Bull live stream here
.
Results1st.2nd.3rd.4th.5th.
Live Updates
7:12 am PDT
Current Top Five
1st. Matteo Iniguez: 2:37.496
2nd. Adam Brayton: 2:38.083
3rd. Sam Gale: 2:41.743
4th. Josh Lowe: 2:43.617
5th. Lewis Buchanan: 2:45.816
7:09 am PDT
It was close but Matteo Iniguez manages to hold the lead over Adam Brayton by 0.587 seconds.
7:08 am PDT
Adam Brayton goes one second up at the mid-point on the track but he gets very loose on the landing of one of the huge jumps and loses a lot of time.
7:04 am PDT
Thibault Laly has a big off after the step up, narrowly avoiding going off the huge drop while out of control.
7:02 am PDT
After extending his lead all the way down the course Matteo Iniguez is now the leader with a huge margin of over four seconds!
6:58 am PDT
Sam Gale sets the fastest time so far by 1.874 seconds.
6:54 am PDT
Over eight seconds off the top time for Craig Evans.
6:52 am PDT
Current Top Five
1st. Josh Lowe: 2:43.617
2nd. Lewis Buchanan: 2:45.816
3rd. Jim Monro: 2:46.235
4th. Jono Jones: 2:46.930
5th. Thomas Genon: 2:58.487
6:51 am PDT
Elliott Heap looked to be on an incredible run but a flat tire after the step up and huge drop puts him out of the race today.
6:44 am PDT
19-year-old Jim Monro can't quite match the top time but his run is good enough for third place so far.
6:40 am PDT
At his first Hardline Josh Lowe sends the course at an incredible speed and goes across the finish 2.199 seconds up.
6:37 am PDT
Johny Salido makes it to the bottom of the course and slots into fifth place.
6:36 am PDT
Johny Salido is another rider who comes off his bike just before the road gap. This section is looking tough today.
6:33 am PDT
Despite running his Enduro bike with dual crown forks, Lewis Buchanan pulls 12.671 seconds ahead.
6:29 am PDT
Matt Hockenhull can't match the top two times and finishes 6.837 back after a loose run.
6:25 am PDT
Oscar Harnstrom crosses the line second with a gap of 1.711 seconds to Genon's time.
6:24 am PDT
Oscar Harnstrom goes down as he heads into the big road gap. He is up and back on his bike and sending the rest of the course.
6:21 am PDT
Thomas Genon is the first rider to lay down a full run today and sets a time of 2:58.487 with some extra style thrown in for good measure.
6:14 am PDT
Disaster for Vinny T as he gets a puncture right at the top of the course.
6:13 am PDT
Racing is now underway at Red Bull Hardline with Vinny T up first on the wild course.
5 Comments
Post a Comment