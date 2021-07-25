Live Results & Updates from Red Bull Hardline 2021

Results

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Live Updates





7:12 am PDT



Current Top Five



1st. Matteo Iniguez: 2:37.496

2nd. Adam Brayton: 2:38.083

3rd. Sam Gale: 2:41.743

4th. Josh Lowe: 2:43.617

5th. Lewis Buchanan: 2:45.816







7:09 am PDT



It was close but Matteo Iniguez manages to hold the lead over Adam Brayton by 0.587 seconds.







7:08 am PDT



Adam Brayton goes one second up at the mid-point on the track but he gets very loose on the landing of one of the huge jumps and loses a lot of time.







7:04 am PDT



Thibault Laly has a big off after the step up, narrowly avoiding going off the huge drop while out of control.







7:02 am PDT



After extending his lead all the way down the course Matteo Iniguez is now the leader with a huge margin of over four seconds!







6:58 am PDT



Sam Gale sets the fastest time so far by 1.874 seconds.







6:54 am PDT



Over eight seconds off the top time for Craig Evans.









6:52 am PDT



Current Top Five



1st. Josh Lowe: 2:43.617

2nd. Lewis Buchanan: 2:45.816

3rd. Jim Monro: 2:46.235

4th. Jono Jones: 2:46.930

5th. Thomas Genon: 2:58.487







6:51 am PDT



Elliott Heap looked to be on an incredible run but a flat tire after the step up and huge drop puts him out of the race today.







6:44 am PDT



19-year-old Jim Monro can't quite match the top time but his run is good enough for third place so far.







6:40 am PDT



At his first Hardline Josh Lowe sends the course at an incredible speed and goes across the finish 2.199 seconds up.







6:37 am PDT



Johny Salido makes it to the bottom of the course and slots into fifth place.







6:36 am PDT



Johny Salido is another rider who comes off his bike just before the road gap. This section is looking tough today.







6:33 am PDT



Despite running his Enduro bike with dual crown forks, Lewis Buchanan pulls 12.671 seconds ahead.







6:29 am PDT



Matt Hockenhull can't match the top two times and finishes 6.837 back after a loose run.







6:25 am PDT



Oscar Harnstrom crosses the line second with a gap of 1.711 seconds to Genon's time.







6:24 am PDT



Oscar Harnstrom goes down as he heads into the big road gap. He is up and back on his bike and sending the rest of the course.







6:21 am PDT



Thomas Genon is the first rider to lay down a full run today and sets a time of 2:58.487 with some extra style thrown in for good measure.









6:14 am PDT



Disaster for Vinny T as he gets a puncture right at the top of the course.









6:13 am PDT



Racing is now underway at Red Bull Hardline with Vinny T up first on the wild course.



