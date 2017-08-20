EVENTS

Results: Red Bull Joyride - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Aug 20, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Crankworx Whistler 2017
Brandon warming up the morning with a double tailwhip. One of the few times it felt like we really saw him ride today. A snafu and second run did not sit well with the multi time Crankworx champ.

Results
1. Brandon Semenuk – 89.80
2. Emil Johansson – 86.80
3. Ryan Nyquist – 84.80
4. Anthony Messere – 84.20
5. Diego Caverzasi – 81.60


MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx / @redbullbike


38 Comments

  • + 35
 When Brandon's bars weren't straight hahaha.
  • + 8
 That was a little bit akward haha
  • + 2
 maybe from now on he should always have a mini tool in his pocket haha
  • + 1
 His bike could use some One Up EDC tool.
  • + 1
 @Bear74: Awkward, yeah.. But it says enough about how serious Brandon is when it comes to his bike.
  • + 28
 Crashworx Whistler lol
  • + 20
 Crankworx 2017: How to align/adjust bars without hex key featuring Brandon Semenuk.
  • + 17
 Kinda weird how it all played. But Diego should be getting an award for the front flip bar off the cannon.
  • + 2
 That was so sick!
  • + 12
 Pretty wild that Nyquist was competing x-games so many years ago before I started into mtb and 15 plus years later hes still putting up results in competitions, let alone in a completely different discipline. For me that was the high point of the day seeing how stoked he was with that finish. Absolute legend.
  • + 9
 I was never a fan of Nyquist's BMX career I always thought he lacked style and was overscored by judges for sketchy runs. But I have to say I like the journeyman old guy persona of his MTB career, he is clearly stoked to be out there and really conveys just how crazy this shit is. Way to go Ryan.
  • + 5
 Sorry but it was booooring...way too many crashes. I don't blame the riders cause I saw how it could be in Innsbruck. That was a blast! This must have something to do with the course.
  • + 1
 I agree with you. Rheeder crashed. Rogatkin crashed. After that, there was no real excitement because no one challenged the top score. But that is how the competition goes. Congrats to Semenuk and good job to all the riders.
  • + 3
 Might be an unpopular opinion, but this years Joyride was pretty underwhelming. No one really had a banger run. Yea Semenuks first run was really good no doubt, but it didn't even break into the 90's.
  • + 9
 Well the exact score doesnt mean anything
  • + 2
 How was it underwhelming? yes some of the monsters didn't have the run they wanted. But the comp wasn't a blow out and everyone seemed to score fairly similar. however no doubt people will be debating Emil's second run but it wasn't underwhelming
  • + 2
 Would say, if Semenuk dropped in last, it would have been in the 90s, the judges had to hold a little bit back for what might have been coming..
Shame for Reeder and Rogatkin crashing, I don't think Semenuks run would have been enough, if one of them made it to the finish, so absolutely stoked for next season Wink
  • + 3
 @Thinnumor: I agree, I wish they would have gotten full runs so that they pushed each other in their second runs
  • + 6
 Congrats to Nyquist. Emil not improved??!
  • + 1
 Pumped for Nyquist. I agree Emil should have scored more like a 90 and made Semenuk work for it.
  • + 3
 missed no hander on the backflip barspin and had a few flat tricks
  • + 3
 Emil had some improvements, but also had something missing of his first run, so overall I think the score was fair ^^ But looking forward to the next season, what he can do Wink Absolutely a great rider !!
  • + 1
 Norbs got..... wait a minute
  • + 5
 20 years seperate Emil from Ryan. Soooo good to see the Nyquist up there!
  • + 4
 Why did Semenuk have Trek covered on his downtube?
  • + 1
 I think we just couldn't see it very clearly due to the colour scheme on it.
  • + 2
 Doesn't seem like other courses have as many crashes as this one. Is this course too much or is it the pressure of Whistler?
  • + 1
 NYQUIST! After putting my littles ones down for a nap, I fist pumped the air so hard after his last run I heard me elbow crack. Amazing results!
  • + 3
 semenuk drank way to much water and crashed on the victory lap haha
  • + 1
 It was the wind as he mentioned in the interview. Maybe somebody out there could invent a wind blocker or wall or something? That would make it easy for the riders. Haha.
  • + 2
 Benny Hill edit dropping in 3, 2, 1......
  • + 2
 Anthony Messere!! Soo stoked on this run!
  • + 0
 i'm... i'm happy with the judging, i'm not sure how i feel about that. Also, Nyquist for Hall of Fame along with Semenuk
  • + 2
 How about full results?
  • + 1
 No surprises here Wink
  • - 3
 Can we get rid of Pat Parnell already!
  • + 4
 he does a great job, esp compared to some of the clowns of crankworx past
  • + 3
 @steezysam: Its true he is better than old Brad J. I just feel like we could move on and get some riders hosting this thing. His commentary is so sanitized, he could be commentating anything.

