Watch
Learn
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
O+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Results: Red Bull Joyride - Crankworx Whistler 2022
Aug 13, 2022
by
Sarah Moore
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
The results are in from Red Bull Joyride. Check out the results below.
Men:
1st.
Emil Johansson 94.60
2nd.
Timothe Bringer 91.00
3rd.
Tomas Lemoine 90.00
4th.
Erik Fedko 88.60
5th.
Lucas Huppert 87.80
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Crankworx
Crankworx Whistler 2022
Slopestyle
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Whistler 2022
144154 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2022
141259 views
UCI & Warner Bros. Discovery Release 2023 World Cup and EWS Calendar
42974 views
Check Out: E-Bike Lube, Ankle Braces, Shock Absorbing Grips, Water Filtering Pouches & More
42131 views
Video: Testing Fox's Prototype Electronic Suspension with Jesse Melamed
41717 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Cup 2022
41163 views
Randoms: Chromag's Darco Ti Full Suspension Bike, New Tires, Apparel, & More - Crankworx Whistler 2022
40697 views
Randoms: Magnetic Pedals, Vintage Bikes, & Prototypes - Crankworx Whistler 2022
38088 views
24 Comments
Score
Time
28
0
N-60
(1 hours ago)
Thank god Lemoine got on that podium, insane.
[Reply]
6
0
adrennan
(1 hours ago)
I would have been perfectly OK if that was called winning run. Love that he rolls in with a manual and ends with a BANGER
[Reply]
2
0
BEERandSPOKES
(32 mins ago)
LEMOINE HARNESSING HIS INNER TIMO!!! THAT SEND BETTER HAVE A BEST TRICK ASSOCIATED WITH IT!!!
[Reply]
1
0
greendarthtater
(3 mins ago)
Surprised everyone is talking about Lemoine and not Bringer also. Glad he got 2nd but IMO it was a better run with more variety than Emil
[Reply]
12
0
ross005
(1 hours ago)
That gap by Lemoine was outstanding, out of nowhere
[Reply]
5
0
prevail
(1 hours ago)
I just don’t understand why they would show us the practice jump before his run. Just imagine the excitement seeing him pedal to the on off box and thinking, wtf ist this guy doing? No he wouldn’t dare! No he wouldn’t! WTF did i just watch?
[Reply]
1
0
Bikerdude137
(50 mins ago)
@prevail
: They might've thought he wasn't going to go for the gap so they showed it first
[Reply]
2
0
mr-fabio
(55 mins ago)
Crowd cheering should be taken in consideration. When Lemoine hit that gap the whole crowd went bananas and cheered for more than 30 seconds. I was there, I could feel the energy.
I don’t wan’t to diss Emil, his run was mad. Really top notch but the crowd was not that excited as we were in Lemoine’s run.
Anyways props to all the riders and the podium guys, the tricks and jumps were nasty.
[Reply]
3
0
Bkbroila
(1 hours ago)
Lemoine is a beauty! Going big will never get old
[Reply]
3
0
hodges
(1 hours ago)
Are people still getting ‘robbed’ these days?
[Reply]
2
0
HeatedRotor
(32 mins ago)
people are getting judged by the rules.
[Reply]
1
0
SirWonky
(4 mins ago)
If you notice - they never mention who the judges are anymore for ANY of these judged events.
[Reply]
3
0
oldmanhucking
(40 mins ago)
Lemoines move made me love slopestyle again
[Reply]
1
0
letsgoridebikes18
(57 mins ago)
Is there a peoples choice award? Lemoine deserves to win something for those runs!
[Reply]
2
0
sirshredsalot45
(33 mins ago)
Thanks for your opinion judges tomas won tho
[Reply]
1
0
Dmaxwell
(53 mins ago)
The opposites done by Emil was unreal
[Reply]
1
0
plyawn
(27 mins ago)
Way to represent Calgary and Canada Max!
[Reply]
5
7
i-anac
(1 hours ago)
so sick seeing the level these guys perform but does anybody else feel vague disappointment at this event? World cups feel way more exciting than slopestyle these days
[Reply]
2
0
redcorn
(1 hours ago)
What?
[Reply]
2
0
fatfingur
(1 hours ago)
In a way, yeah. It has been always Emil taking all the wins. So the excitement isn't there anymore because you already know who is going to win. With that kind of talent, no one will be able to beat him. Absolutely no one can even get close to him. He even won with an injured wrist. That is just beyond human capability. It could have been another slopestyle event if not for Lemoines huge gap jump. That was a crowd pleaser!
[Reply]
4
0
rabcity
(1 hours ago)
If Nicholi got a run down, or if fedko improved run 2, or if godziek got his run, this comp would have been epic. But unfortunately nobody forced Emil to do a second run. Lemoine’s send will be the thing in the highlight reels for the next ten years tho !! Epic
[Reply]
1
0
j-t-g
(1 hours ago)
I'd say I agree with you except I'm pretty sure its just because I'm getting older lol.
[Reply]
1
0
singletrackjamaica
(47 mins ago)
I agree that WC DH is generally way more exciting than slopestyle, even with the less than perfect coverage. But I enjoyed this one. I think it would have been close if there weren't so many incomplete runs.
[Reply]
2
1
dantecusolito
(1 hours ago)
Lemoine should've won.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008958
Mobile Version of Website
24 Comments
I don’t wan’t to diss Emil, his run was mad. Really top notch but the crowd was not that excited as we were in Lemoine’s run.
Anyways props to all the riders and the podium guys, the tricks and jumps were nasty.