Results: Red Bull Joyride - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Jul 27, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
David Godziek becomes the third rider to ever win the Slopestyle Triple Crown while Alma Wiggberg put down an impressive run to take the first women’s Red Bull Joyride win.


Results:

Women

1st. Alma Wiggberg 89.40
2nd. Natasha Miller 78.60
3rd. Shealen Reno 78.00
4th. Lisa-Marie Blanc 72.20
5th. Kathi Kuypers 52.00
Men

1st. David Godziek 96.60
2nd. Timothe Bringer 94.40
3rd. Max Fredriksson 84.40
4th. Erik Fedko 84.00
5th. Griffin Paulson 81.80



Watch the replay here.

Full results will be available here.




