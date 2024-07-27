Results: Red Bull Joyride - Crankworx Whistler 2024

David Godziek becomes the third rider to ever win the Slopestyle Triple Crown while Alma Wiggberg put down an impressive run to take the first women’s Red Bull Joyride win. Results:
Women
1st. Alma Wiggberg 89.40
2nd. Natasha Miller 78.60
3rd. Shealen Reno 78.00
4th. Lisa-Marie Blanc 72.20
5th. Kathi Kuypers 52.00
Men
1st. David Godziek 96.60
2nd. Timothe Bringer 94.40
3rd. Max Fredriksson 84.40
4th. Erik Fedko 84.00
5th. Griffin Paulson 81.80
Watch the replay here
.
Full results will be available here
.
Just would have been so interesting to see what Bringer would have scored second run!