Results: Red Bull Joyride - Crankworx Whistler 2024

Results:

Women



1st. Alma Wiggberg 89.40

2nd. Natasha Miller 78.60

3rd. Shealen Reno 78.00

4th. Lisa-Marie Blanc 72.20

5th. Kathi Kuypers 52.00

Men



1st. David Godziek 96.60

2nd. Timothe Bringer 94.40

3rd. Max Fredriksson 84.40

4th. Erik Fedko 84.00

5th. Griffin Paulson 81.80





David Godziek becomes the third rider to ever win the Slopestyle Triple Crown while Alma Wiggberg put down an impressive run to take the first women’s Red Bull Joyride win.Watch the replay here Full results will be available here