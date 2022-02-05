close
Results: Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo Urban DH 2022

Feb 5, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo urban DH race returns again in 2022 as riders take on the longest urban track at 2.4 km. This year Camilo Sánchez came out on top with a time of 4:30.840, setting a new course record. Crossing the line 1.5 seconds back was Juan Fernando Vélez securing second place and rounding out the top three was Marcelo Gutiérrez. Check out the full results below.

You can watch the replay of the event here



Results:

1st. Camilo Sánchez: 4:30.840
2nd. Juan Fernando Vélez: +1.500
3rd. Marcelo Gutiérrez: + 7.030
4th. Pedro Burns: + 8.380
5th. Jhonny Betancurth: + 10.880

6th. Pablo Aguilar: + 13.490
7th. Pedro Ferreira: + 16.220
8th. Sebastián Alfaro: + 18.320
9th. Steven Ceballos: + 2:36.290
10th. Adrien Loron: DNF



4 Comments

  • 1 0
 Good to see Marcelo's name!
  • 1 0
 In the rain no less! so wild
  • 1 0
 Marcelo! Come back to World Cups!
  • 1 0
 Viva monserrate cerro!

