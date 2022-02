Results: Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo Urban DH 2022

Results:

1st. Camilo Sánchez: 4:30.840

2nd. Juan Fernando Vélez: +1.500

3rd. Marcelo Gutiérrez: + 7.030

4th. Pedro Burns: + 8.380

5th. Jhonny Betancurth: + 10.880



6th. Pablo Aguilar: + 13.490

7th. Pedro Ferreira: + 16.220

8th. Sebastián Alfaro: + 18.320

9th. Steven Ceballos: + 2:36.290

10th. Adrien Loron: DNF



The Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo urban DH race returns again in 2022 as riders take on the longest urban track at 2.4 km. This year Camilo Sánchez came out on top with a time of 4:30.840, setting a new course record. Crossing the line 1.5 seconds back was Juan Fernando Vélez securing second place and rounding out the top three was Marcelo Gutiérrez. Check out the full results below.You can watch the replay of the event here