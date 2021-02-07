Results: Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo

Feb 7, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


The Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo urban DH race returned for 2021 as 21 riders took on the longest urban track at 2.4 km. This year only eight riders managed to complete the course in finals with Adrien Loron setting a new course record at 4:31.485.

You can watch the replay of the event here



Results:

1st. Adrien Loron: 4:31.485
2nd. Jhonny Betancurth: +0.800
3rd. Rafael Gutierrez: +3.866
4th. Camilo Sánchez: +4.573
5th. Ceballos Steven: +5.794
6th. Felipe Agurto: +6.766
7th. Pedro Burns: +9.950
8th. Pablo Aguilar: +15.996

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Still Tomas Slavik is the MAN !!! Hope 2 see him next year.

