Results: Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo

The Red Bull Monserrate Cerro Abajo urban DH race returned for 2021 as 21 riders took on the longest urban track at 2.4 km. This year only eight riders managed to complete the course in finals with Adrien Loron setting a new course record at 4:31.485.
You can watch the replay of the event here
Results:1st.
Adrien Loron: 4:31.4852nd.
Jhonny Betancurth: +0.8003rd.
Rafael Gutierrez: +3.8664th.
Camilo Sánchez: +4.5735th.
Ceballos Steven: +5.7946th.
Felipe Agurto: +6.7667th.
Pedro Burns: +9.9508th.
Pablo Aguilar: +15.996
