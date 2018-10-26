Results: Red Bull Rampage 2018 [Live Updates]

Live Updates:



8:34 AM PDT: Cam Zink announces he won't be competing due to an injured shoulder.



9:04: Currently a little breezy, looks like a wind hold will push the start back to 11am PST.



9:35: Bas Van Steenbergen will not be competing due to a crash yesterday.



11:10: 26-year-old Szymon Godziek will be the first rider to drop in.



11:15: Syzmon crashes hard after going way too big on a backflip tuck no hander, but still gets up and finishes his line with style. Score: 31.00



11:21: Brendan Fairclough stomps his super-technical line, including his drop off 'The Rock', a canyon gap, and a backflip. "That was kind of the perfect run for me - I'm so stoked." Score: 67.66



11:26: Vinnie T (Vincent Tupin) crashes mid-line after getting bucked off a cliff, sending his bike tumbling down the canyon.



11:32: Rampage freshman DJ Brandt starts strong, with a 360 off the start drop, and a clean run through his insanely steep chute, but cases a double lower down on his line. The same jump caused trouble for Rheeder and Andreu in practice. DJ finishes his run, tossing a couple backflips along the way. Score: 33.33



11:41: Remy Metallier goes for another Rampage course speed record - no tricks, but smooth and fast.



11:46: Reed Boggs throws down a strong run: 360 off the start drop, open loop, big double drop, suicide no-hander off a step down, and a mini-flip to finish. Score: 59.66



11:49: Adolf Silva's mom is a BASE jumper. True story.



11:50: Adolf Silva has a perfect start to his run, stomping massive drop after massive drop, but crashes on a Superman seat grab near the bottom after missing his pedal. Score: 41.00



11:55: Andreu Lacondeguy puts a wild top-to-bottom run in the bag to take the lead. Highlights: flat spin 450, backflip, superman backflip, flatspin 360 lookback. Score: 87.33



