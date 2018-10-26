EVENTS

Results: Red Bull Rampage 2018 [Live Updates]

Oct 26, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Live Updates:

8:34 AM PDT: Cam Zink announces he won't be competing due to an injured shoulder.

9:04: Currently a little breezy, looks like a wind hold will push the start back to 11am PST.

9:35: Bas Van Steenbergen will not be competing due to a crash yesterday.

11:10: 26-year-old Szymon Godziek will be the first rider to drop in.

11:15: Syzmon crashes hard after going way too big on a backflip tuck no hander, but still gets up and finishes his line with style. Score: 31.00

11:21: Brendan Fairclough stomps his super-technical line, including his drop off 'The Rock', a canyon gap, and a backflip. "That was kind of the perfect run for me - I'm so stoked." Score: 67.66

11:26: Vinnie T (Vincent Tupin) crashes mid-line after getting bucked off a cliff, sending his bike tumbling down the canyon.

11:32: Rampage freshman DJ Brandt starts strong, with a 360 off the start drop, and a clean run through his insanely steep chute, but cases a double lower down on his line. The same jump caused trouble for Rheeder and Andreu in practice. DJ finishes his run, tossing a couple backflips along the way. Score: 33.33

11:41: Remy Metallier goes for another Rampage course speed record - no tricks, but smooth and fast.

11:46: Reed Boggs throws down a strong run: 360 off the start drop, open loop, big double drop, suicide no-hander off a step down, and a mini-flip to finish. Score: 59.66

11:49: Adolf Silva's mom is a BASE jumper. True story.

11:50: Adolf Silva has a perfect start to his run, stomping massive drop after massive drop, but crashes on a Superman seat grab near the bottom after missing his pedal. Score: 41.00

11:55: Andreu Lacondeguy puts a wild top-to-bottom run in the bag to take the lead. Highlights: flat spin 450, backflip, superman backflip, flatspin 360 lookback. Score: 87.33



53 Comments

  • + 52
 Brendog was robbed already.
  • + 5
 Fully agree.
  • - 1
 Thought it was a bit low, but clearly the judges are leaving themselves room to get the ranking right in the end.
  • + 4
 So disappointing... absolutely no way he can improve that score... that line should've scored higher. Hope he just pulls out. No need to risk body and limb.
  • + 3
 I was upset too, but then I see that he will win bc no one else will finish their run.
  • + 11
 Penalised for being original and riding gnar....change the judges

Rampage back to its roots but you have do slope tricks to win....WTF?
  • + 1
 @savinka: hahaha... been thinking the same.
  • + 6
 He looked gutted with the scoring - don't get me wrong as I love the tricks too, but I thought the score for his run was low...
  • + 5
 @moslow: To be fair, we don't have any idea where the other lines are going to score yet.
  • + 1
 @jpetznick: The issue is that there is really nothing fairclough can do to improve that line. That means he can probably only improve so much (single digit improvement). He had one trick-able section unless he tricks the canyon gap which I doubt.
  • + 3
 Robbed... but still sitting first of the three top-to-bottom runs that have been pulled so far?
  • + 0
 he is not from 'murrica. Clearly judges always favor homeboys, last year with Bizet, now with Brendog. Fk this event.
  • + 1
 @moslow: I guess my question then would be is that Brendan's fault or the judges' fault? It's clear in the criteria that tricks are a big part, so choosing a line that limits the number of tricks you can do seems like a quick way to shoot yourself in the foot.

As a freestyle snowboard judge, it just kind of drives me nuts when people get so wound up with scores when all they are is a series of numbers that gives you a final ranking.

If the judges could give a score above 80 to everyone who sticks a run, I'm sure they would. Unfortunately they'd start to run out of space to properly rank riders really quickly if that was the case.
  • + 1
 @Travel66 Can't agree more. Back to it's roots my ass! Give them one builder max! I fully respect the size of the stuff these guys are hitting, but with the amounts of digging they do, they manage to turn the mountain into a super hyper mega, (enter synonym here), slope style course. I used to love the techy lines from back in the days. Go Brendog!!! Represent the Surrey Hills!!!
  • + 15
 Brendog 67 points? WTF?
  • + 8
 Is it just me, or did Godziek's helmet fly off during his crash in the upper part of his FIRST RUN!?!? What?! How does a full face helmet fly off in a crash. Did he not have it done up?!
  • + 4
 Saw the same thing, at the end he took it off without undoing the buckle, clearly very loose! I know a lot of riders who do that on the trail, but on Rampage shiiiiiittt! Balls of steel / crazy!
  • + 3
 Buckle up bro, it's rampage!
  • + 11
 67?!?! Wtf
  • + 4
 I want to know who Brendan Fairclaw is! If you have presenters who have no clue about bikes at least educate them on pronouncing the riders names. WTF redbull!! I'm going to buy a can of Monster in protest!
  • + 4
 Brendawg backflippin wooooooahhhhhh.... brendog for UK prime minister
  • + 6
 I really liked his run. That kind of technical linked freeriding is what I love to watch. I enjoy it more than some of the smoother lines with bigger tricks.
  • + 1
 @MarcusBrody: agree completely, but why can't they say his name right!
  • + 7
 SILVA! Sick.
  • + 3
 67 for Fairclough????? That is just plain silly. The guy ticked all the boxes and got underscored once more. Dont think he will be back... Not worth it.
  • + 1
 Brendogs line, unique, raw and balls to the wall everything rampage should be. scored low. Slopestyle lines with wide smooth pavement to roll on and trick will win. Rampage has lost its soul.
  • + 2
 NO ONE MENTIONED WHY HIS HELMET FLEW OFF WTF he lucky it didnt come off befor the second hit he wouldnt be going up for another run
  • + 4
 Godziek not attaching his helmet....WTF?
  • + 0
 Helmet not closed @rampage?
What a douchebag!
Even after the crash, he didn't close it for the rest of his run ...
Seriously, with all the kids watching, i would disqualify his ass into oblivion!
  • + 3
 Go judges! Somebody will be robbed, but who?
  • + 2
 Guess what, your wish has been granted! #madamesoleil
  • + 1
 Seems like the coverage is pretty great this year, RedBull is trying some new stuff some good some not but so awesome a beverage company does stuff like this!
  • + 1
 WTF just happened?! Mid-backflip Andreu's run cut to commercial and some guy who can't read page numbers?!?!
  • + 1
 Woow this new venue is so exciting, we don't know what to expect from each run ! Boggs' run was so good to watch !
  • + 2
 Can anybody tell me how to open the AR view on Android?
  • + 2
 Who else is stoked for this!
  • + 2
 Did Szymon's helmet come off in that crash
  • + 2
 Yeah. Gotta say, I got pretty choked up when his wife and kid came out at the end of the run... Imagine what's going through her head.
  • + 1
 That godziek crash was sketchy, I had flashbacks to Paul Bas in 2015 for a second
  • + 1
 Here we go Pinkbike fans!
  • + 1
 I start to like Andreu again
  • + 1
 OK. Good. Cam. The people speak... and are heard. LOL!
  • + 1
 Does anyone know how to mute just Sal?
  • + 1
 This is terrifying to watch (and we’re only three riders in). RAMPAGE!!!
  • + 2
 Holy shizballz
  • + 1
 ...And Godziek becomes a legend.
  • + 1
 ANDREUUU!!! yeaaaaa
  • + 1
 Andreuuuu!!!
  • - 1
 Anyone else think Casey Brown is there digging this year so she can compete next year? I'd be stoked for that
  • + 2
 Even though Casey shreds and is at the top of the female freeride game, she still isn't even near the skill level required to put down one full run at Rampage.
  • + 1
 Pretty brutal
  • - 3
 Randy is everywhere, he even is the headjudge at Red Bull Rampage!
