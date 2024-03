Results: Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo Urban DH 2024

Overall Results:

1st. Lucas Borba: 2:18.674

2nd. Felipe Agurto: 2:18.855

3rd. Adrien Loron: 2:20.465

4th. Matías Nuñez: 2:20.945

5th. Jeronimo Paez: 2:20.998

6th. Alberto Nícolas: 2:21.055

7th. Phil Atwill: 2:21.625

8th. Pedro Burns: 2:21.757

9th. Pedro Ferreira: 2:22.472

10th. Gonzalo Gajdosech: 2:23.608

11th. Cesar Provoste: 2:25.796

12th. Sebastian Holguín: 3:18.721

Camilo Sanchez: DNF

Tomas Slavik: DNF

Johannes Fischbach: DNF



Split 1:

Individual Split Rankings:

1st. Sebastian Holguín: 24.829

2nd. Camilo Sanchez: 24.915

3rd. Lucas Borba: 25.027

4th. Felipe Agurto: 25.466

5th. Jeronimo Paez: 25.661

Overall Split Rankings:

1st. Sebastian Holguín: 24.829

2nd. Camilo Sanchez: 24.915

3rd. Lucas Borba: 25.027

4th. Felipe Agurto: 25.466

5th. Jeronimo Paez: 25.661



Split 2:

Individual Split Rankings:

1st. Sebastian Holguín: 37.052

2nd. Lucas Borba: 37.314

3rd. Camilo Sanchez: 37.627

4th. Matías Nuñez: 37.869

5th. Felipe Agurto: 37.887

Overall Split Rankings:

1st. Sebastian Holguín: 1:01.881

2nd. Lucas Borba: 1:02.341

3rd. Felipe Agurto: 1:03.353

4th. Jeronimo Paez: 1:04.292

5th. Gonzalo Gajdosech: 1:04.421



Split 3:

Individual Split Rankings:

1st. Felipe Agurto: 45.38

2nd. Lucas Borba: 45.849

3rd. Alberto Nícolas: 45.862

4th. Adrien Loron: 46.074

5th. Matías Nuñez: 46.166

Overall Split Rankings:

1st. Lucas Borba: 1:48.19

2nd. Felipe Agurto: 1:48.733

3rd. Jeronimo Paez: 1:50.559

4th. Adrien Loron: 1:50.775

5th. Matías Nuñez: 1:50.941



Split 4:

Individual Split Rankings:

1st. Adrien Loron: 29.69

2nd. Pedro Burns: 29.869

3rd. Alberto Nícolas: 29.898

4th. Matías Nuñez: 30.004

5th. Felipe Agurto: 30.122

Overall Finish Rankings:

The Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo urban DH race returns in 2024 celebrating 20 years of riders taking on Valparaiso's tight and technical streets. After some nail-biting runs, the results are in from Chile.Lucas Borba kept a consistent speed across the treacherous steps and loose street corners to take the win. Lucas Borba faced tough competition, but a consistent run kept him ahead of the field as he secured the win at round one of Red Bull's Urban DH race series.Felipe Agurto was on the hot seat for a long time before being beaten as he was strong in the bottom half of the course, where he was fastest in split three. While Felipe gained time on the race winner at the bottom of the course, he would end the day 0.181 back. Adrien Loron had a great ride to take third place, 1.791 seconds off the winning pace.It was a tough race for Camilo Sanchez and Tomas Slavik who both suffered mechanicals during their race runs. Johannes Fischbach had a massive crash during his race run and had to be taken off the course by the medical team. We wish Johannes all the best and will provide an update on his condition once we know more. Sebastian Holguín also crashed during his race run after setting rapid times at the top of the course. Thankfully Sebastian was still able to complete his race run.Check out the full results and a breakdown of the splits below.You can watch the replay of the event here