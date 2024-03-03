Results: Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo Urban DH 2024

The Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo urban DH race returns in 2024 celebrating 20 years of riders taking on Valparaiso's tight and technical streets. After some nail-biting runs, the results are in from Chile.
Lucas Borba kept a consistent speed across the treacherous steps and loose street corners to take the win. Lucas Borba faced tough competition, but a consistent run kept him ahead of the field as he secured the win at round one of Red Bull's Urban DH race series.
Felipe Agurto was on the hot seat for a long time before being beaten as he was strong in the bottom half of the course, where he was fastest in split three. While Felipe gained time on the race winner at the bottom of the course, he would end the day 0.181 back. Adrien Loron had a great ride to take third place, 1.791 seconds off the winning pace.
It was a tough race for Camilo Sanchez and Tomas Slavik who both suffered mechanicals during their race runs. Johannes Fischbach had a massive crash during his race run and had to be taken off the course by the medical team. We wish Johannes all the best and will provide an update on his condition once we know more. Sebastian Holguín also crashed during his race run after setting rapid times at the top of the course. Thankfully Sebastian was still able to complete his race run.
Check out the full results and a breakdown of the splits below.
You can watch the replay of the event here
Overall Results:
*Sebastian Holguín finished 60.047 seconds back after a crash.*
1st. Lucas Borba: 2:18.674
2nd. Felipe Agurto: 2:18.855
3rd. Adrien Loron: 2:20.465
4th. Matías Nuñez: 2:20.945
5th. Jeronimo Paez: 2:20.998
6th. Alberto Nícolas: 2:21.055
7th. Phil Atwill: 2:21.625
8th. Pedro Burns: 2:21.757
9th. Pedro Ferreira: 2:22.472
10th. Gonzalo Gajdosech: 2:23.608
11th. Cesar Provoste: 2:25.796
12th. Sebastian Holguín: 3:18.721
Camilo Sanchez: DNF
Tomas Slavik: DNF
Johannes Fischbach: DNF
Split 1:
Individual Split Rankings:
1st. Sebastian Holguín: 24.829
2nd. Camilo Sanchez: 24.915
3rd. Lucas Borba: 25.027
4th. Felipe Agurto: 25.466
5th. Jeronimo Paez: 25.661
Split 2:
Individual Split Rankings:
1st. Sebastian Holguín: 37.052
2nd. Lucas Borba: 37.314
3rd. Camilo Sanchez: 37.627
4th. Matías Nuñez: 37.869
5th. Felipe Agurto: 37.887
Split 3:
Individual Split Rankings:
1st. Felipe Agurto: 45.38
2nd. Lucas Borba: 45.849
3rd. Alberto Nícolas: 45.862
4th. Adrien Loron: 46.074
5th. Matías Nuñez: 46.166
Split 4:
Individual Split Rankings:
1st. Adrien Loron: 29.69
2nd. Pedro Burns: 29.869
3rd. Alberto Nícolas: 29.898
4th. Matías Nuñez: 30.004
5th. Felipe Agurto: 30.122
