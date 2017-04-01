EVENTS

COMING UP: Air Downhill - Crankworx Rotorua 2017

Apr 1, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Air DH Finals Crankworx Rotorua 2016

All the action from the Air DH will be live here on the site starting at 1:30PM local time, here in New Zealand. A full list of times are available below. Tune back in for the event soon.


Sunday, April 2, 2017

Crankworx Rotorua Air Downhill
Tune into Pinkbike for the live broadcast.

1:30PM – 3:30PM NZDT (Local Time)
11:30AM – 1:30PM AEST (Australia, Sydney)
1:30AM – 3:30AM BST (UK, London)
5:30PM – 7:30PM PST April 1 (LA, USA)
8:30PM – 10:30PM EST April 1 (NY, USA, )


MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx


