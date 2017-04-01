COMING UP: Air Downhill - Crankworx Rotorua 2017

All the action from the Air DH will be live here on the site starting at 1:30PM local time
, here in New Zealand. A full list of times are available below. Tune back in for the event soon.Sunday, April 2, 2017Crankworx Rotorua Air Downhill Tune into Pinkbike for the live broadcast.
1:30PM – 3:30PM NZDT (Local Time)
11:30AM – 1:30PM AEST (Australia, Sydney)
1:30AM – 3:30AM BST (UK, London)
5:30PM – 7:30PM PST April 1 (LA, USA)
8:30PM – 10:30PM EST April 1 (NY, USA, )
MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx
