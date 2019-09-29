Results: Rider Trophy - EWS Trophy of Nations 2019

The first race of this weekend's festivities is complete with a whole load of riders competing in the Rider Trophy. This category can feature any level of rider from Amateur to Pro on the same track that the nations teams will face tomorrow. Stay tuned for live results from the main Trophy of Nations race later today. Results
Men
1st. Matteo Raimondi: 32:34.82
2nd. Max Leyen: 33:17.46
3rd. Clement Charles: 33:51.25
4th. Tommaso Francardo: 34:02.89
5th. Giovanni D'aroma: 34:43.36
Women
1st. Louise Margareta Paulin: 37:47.00
2nd. Hannah Bergemann: 40:33.47
3rd. Lilla Megyaszai: 42:01.27
4th. Mette Marie Kronborg: 42:22.66
5th. Jonna Johnsen: 42:30.11
U21 Men
1st. Glenn Macarthur: 34:30.33
2nd. Manu Warnet: 35:11.67
3rd. Nathan Sterckx: 35:14.75
4th. Thomas Lapraye: 35:19.84
5th. Nicola Grotti: 35:29.38
U21 Women
1st. Camille Maes: 43:13.95
2nd. Anna Littorin-sandbu: 43:47.94
Master Men
1st. Martino Fruet: 34:47.56
2nd. Paul Mcloughlin: 36:43.66
3rd. Cedric Carrez: 37:31.70
4th. Hans Oude Ophuis: 38:14.01
5th. Gilles Doze: 38:34.98
Master Women
1st. Silja Stadler: 44:41.76
2nd. Hanna Oletra: 45:51.70
3rd. Jeanette Mayr: 54:05.06
