Results: Rider Trophy - EWS Trophy of Nations 2019

Sep 28, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
A stage with a view to close out the 2019 season

The first race of this weekend's festivities is complete with a whole load of riders competing in the Rider Trophy. This category can feature any level of rider from Amateur to Pro on the same track that the nations teams will face tomorrow. Stay tuned for live results from the main Trophy of Nations race later today.

Results


Men

1st. Matteo Raimondi: 32:34.82
2nd. Max Leyen: 33:17.46
3rd. Clement Charles: 33:51.25
4th. Tommaso Francardo: 34:02.89
5th. Giovanni D'aroma: 34:43.36


Women

1st. Louise Margareta Paulin: 37:47.00
2nd. Hannah Bergemann: 40:33.47
3rd. Lilla Megyaszai: 42:01.27
4th. Mette Marie Kronborg: 42:22.66
5th. Jonna Johnsen: 42:30.11




U21 Men

1st. Glenn Macarthur: 34:30.33
2nd. Manu Warnet: 35:11.67
3rd. Nathan Sterckx: 35:14.75
4th. Thomas Lapraye: 35:19.84
5th. Nicola Grotti: 35:29.38


U21 Women

1st. Camille Maes: 43:13.95
2nd. Anna Littorin-sandbu: 43:47.94




Master Men

1st. Martino Fruet: 34:47.56
2nd. Paul Mcloughlin: 36:43.66
3rd. Cedric Carrez: 37:31.70
4th. Hans Oude Ophuis: 38:14.01
5th. Gilles Doze: 38:34.98


Master Women

1st. Silja Stadler: 44:41.76
2nd. Hanna Oletra: 45:51.70
3rd. Jeanette Mayr: 54:05.06



 Wow! What a result for LMP going fastest in the women! I wonder what happened to MMK though. Maybe she had a mechanical or a slow puncture because I expected her to finish top three. ALS last in the U21 women though. She definitely deserved a podium.
 Strong showing from the Swedes in the women's classes

