Results: Rider Trophy - EWS Trophy of Nations 2019

Results



Men



1st. Matteo Raimondi: 32:34.82

2nd. Max Leyen: 33:17.46

3rd. Clement Charles: 33:51.25

4th. Tommaso Francardo: 34:02.89

5th. Giovanni D'aroma: 34:43.36





Women



1st. Louise Margareta Paulin: 37:47.00

2nd. Hannah Bergemann: 40:33.47

3rd. Lilla Megyaszai: 42:01.27

4th. Mette Marie Kronborg: 42:22.66

5th. Jonna Johnsen: 42:30.11







U21 Men



1st. Glenn Macarthur: 34:30.33

2nd. Manu Warnet: 35:11.67

3rd. Nathan Sterckx: 35:14.75

4th. Thomas Lapraye: 35:19.84

5th. Nicola Grotti: 35:29.38





U21 Women



1st. Camille Maes: 43:13.95

2nd. Anna Littorin-sandbu: 43:47.94







Master Men



1st. Martino Fruet: 34:47.56

2nd. Paul Mcloughlin: 36:43.66

3rd. Cedric Carrez: 37:31.70

4th. Hans Oude Ophuis: 38:14.01

5th. Gilles Doze: 38:34.98





Master Women



1st. Silja Stadler: 44:41.76

2nd. Hanna Oletra: 45:51.70

3rd. Jeanette Mayr: 54:05.06





The first race of this weekend's festivities is complete with a whole load of riders competing in the Rider Trophy. This category can feature any level of rider from Amateur to Pro on the same track that the nations teams will face tomorrow. Stay tuned for live results from the main Trophy of Nations race later today.