The 2018 Swatch Rocket Air 3000 served up heaps of cheesy futurism in a dirt jump spectacle that featured some of the world's best slopestyle riders. It was Matt Jones and his cork 7 no-hander that took the win today in Thun, Switzerland.1st. Matt Jones2nd. Alex Alanko3rd. Sam Pilgrim4th. Thomas Genon5th. Dawid GodziekMentions: @flyingmetal