Results Round Up: UK National DH, DHSE, Swiss Cup & More

As the build-up to the first XC and DH World Cups continues riders are out getting some extra practice between the tape at a whole host of national events. The past weekend saw plenty of racing action so we have wrapped up the important results featuring some of the world's best riders.
UK National DH - Rheola
The UK national downhill series started its 2023 series with the always technical and challenging course at Rheola in Wales. In the Elite Men's racing Jordan Williams just managed to pull ahead of Charlie Hatton to take another win during his first year as an Elite racer. For the Women's race, it was Hattie Harnden who came out on top finding over four seconds on Mikayla Parton.
Elite Men
1st. Jordan Williams: 2:48.722
2nd. Charlie Hatton: 2:48.852
3rd. Ethan Craik: 2:54.211
4th. Taylor Vernon: 2:55.730
5th. Adam Brayton: 2:56.859
Elite Women
1st. Hattie Harnden: 3:44.453
2nd. Mikayla Parton: 3:48.738
3rd. Jess Stone: 4:03.515
4th. Jenna Fellows: 4:16.409
5th. Anna Craig: 4:20.433
More results can be found here
DHSE - Rock Creek
The 2023 Downhill Southeast series continued with the second round heading to Rock Creek Bike Park in North Carolina. After facing some tricky conditions during practice things improved for race day where Asa Vermette managed to best a packed top five of some of the best US riders to a win of over two seconds on Aaron Gwin. Miranda Miller made the long trip down from Canada to beat Riley Miller by just over a second in the Elite Women's racing.
Elite Men
1st. Asa Vermette: 1:58.61
2nd. Aaron Gwin: 2:00.72
3rd. Luca Shaw: 2:01.40
4th. Ryan Pinkerton: 2:02.42
5th. Austin Dooley: 2:04.16
Elite Women
1st. Miranda Miller: 2:29.70
2nd. Riley Miller: 2:30.91
3rd. Majo "Christmas" Montoya Tala: 2:38.04
4th. Rachel Pageau: 2:38.58
5th. Abby Ronca: 2:41.30
More results can be found here
Ötztaler Mountainbike Festival
The Ötztaler Mountainbike Festival in Haiming, Austria provided almost World Cup levels of racing as we saw podiums that wouldn't be far off that of the top level of racing. Laura Stigger took the top step in an incredibly competitive Women's field with Jolanda Neff falling nine seconds back in 2nd. For the Elite Men, it was Ondrej Cink who bested David List by around 15 seconds. Sebastien Fini Carstensen completed the top three nearly a minute back.
Elite Men
1st. Ondrej Cink: 1:41:25.2
2nd. David List: 1:41:40.5
3rd. Sebastien Fini Carstensen: 1:42:20.7
4th. Gregor Raggl: 1:42:25.4
5th. Maxime Marotte: 1:42:27.5
Elite Women
1st. Laura Stigger: 1:43:10.6
2nd. Jolanda Neff: 1:43:19.7
3rd. Linda Indergand: 1:44:16.2
4th. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:45:01.9
5th. Caroline Bohé: 1:45:12.5
Full results can be found here
Swiss Cup - Schaan
Another XC race with plenty of World Cup talent was the next stop of the Swiss Cup in Schaan. Mathias Flückiger is continuing to be on great form this year as he secured another win with new teammate Lars Forster crossing the lines the only other rider within two minutes of Flückiger. Alessandra Keller made it two wins for the Thömus Maxon team as she pulled ahead of Ginia Caluori by over a minute.
Elite Men
1st. Mathias Flückiger: 1:25:18
2nd. Lars Forster: 1:25:47
3rd. Dario Lillo: 1:27:21
4th. Vital Albin: 1:28:29
5th. Simon Walter: 1:28:39
Elite Women
1st. Alessandra Keller: 1:24:40
2nd. Ginia Caluori: 1:25:46
3rd. Monique Halter: 1:26:39
4th. Steffi Häberlin: 1:27:33
5th. Ronja Eibl: 1:28:27
Full results can be found here
iXS European Downhill Cup - Losinj
Back to downhill racing and the iXS European Cup series started its 2023 run in the always-tough Losinj. The rocks provided a particularly difficult challenge this week but Adam Rojcek managed to keep this upright and crossed the line around one and a half seconds up on Luka Berginc. Atherton Racing's Andreas Kolb was on course but he had to settle for 7th place. In the Elite Women's race it was Léona Pierrini who dominated the field coming in ahead by over four and a half seconds against Delphine Bulliard.
Elite Men
1st. Adam Rojcek: 2:09.151
2nd. Luka Berginc: 2:11.523
3rd. Lutz Weber: 2:11.922
4th. Hannes Lahmann: 2:12.011
5th. Rastislav Baránek: 2:12.592
Elite Women
1st. Léona Pierrini: 3:04.041
2nd. Delphine Bulliard: 3:08.633
3rd. Justine Welzel: 3:14.910
4th. Lisa Gava: 3:17.803
5th. Amelia Dudek: 3:23.872
Full results can be found here
Portugal Cup DH - São Brás de Alportel
Finally, the Portugal Cup headed to São Brás de Alportel for more downhill racing with British racer Jack Reading finding two seconds to take the win with Tiago Ladeira in 2nd and Dan Slack 3rd. Kira Zamora Novales topped the Elite Women's race with Zoe Zamora Novales just over two seconds back in 2nd place.
Elite Men
1st. Jack Reading: 2:40.271
2nd. Tiago Ladeira: 2:42.271
3rd. Dan Slack: 2:42.365
4th. Nuno Reis: 2:43.302
5th. Orion Kichmayer Lopez: 2:43.853
Elite Women
1st. Kira Zamora Novales: 3:27.703
2nd. Zoe Zamora Novales: 3:29.905
3rd. Margarida Bandeira: 3:34.369
4th. Telma Torregrosa Sancho: 3:50.289
5th. Ines Chinchilla Marton: 3:55.149
Full results can be found here
