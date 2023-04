Results Round Up: UK National DH, DHSE, Swiss Cup & More

UK National DH - Rheola



Elite Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 2:48.722

2nd. Charlie Hatton: 2:48.852

3rd. Ethan Craik: 2:54.211

4th. Taylor Vernon: 2:55.730

5th. Adam Brayton: 2:56.859





Elite Women



1st. Hattie Harnden: 3:44.453

2nd. Mikayla Parton: 3:48.738

3rd. Jess Stone: 4:03.515

4th. Jenna Fellows: 4:16.409

5th. Anna Craig: 4:20.433





DHSE - Rock Creek



Elite Men



1st. Asa Vermette: 1:58.61

2nd. Aaron Gwin: 2:00.72

3rd. Luca Shaw: 2:01.40

4th. Ryan Pinkerton: 2:02.42

5th. Austin Dooley: 2:04.16





Elite Women



1st. Miranda Miller: 2:29.70

2nd. Riley Miller: 2:30.91

3rd. Majo "Christmas" Montoya Tala: 2:38.04

4th. Rachel Pageau: 2:38.58

5th. Abby Ronca: 2:41.30





Ötztaler Mountainbike Festival



Elite Men



1st. Ondrej Cink: 1:41:25.2

2nd. David List: 1:41:40.5

3rd. Sebastien Fini Carstensen: 1:42:20.7

4th. Gregor Raggl: 1:42:25.4

5th. Maxime Marotte: 1:42:27.5





Elite Women



1st. Laura Stigger: 1:43:10.6

2nd. Jolanda Neff: 1:43:19.7

3rd. Linda Indergand: 1:44:16.2

4th. Mona Mitterwallner: 1:45:01.9

5th. Caroline Bohé: 1:45:12.5





Swiss Cup - Schaan



Elite Men



1st. Mathias Flückiger: 1:25:18

2nd. Lars Forster: 1:25:47

3rd. Dario Lillo: 1:27:21

4th. Vital Albin: 1:28:29

5th. Simon Walter: 1:28:39





Elite Women



1st. Alessandra Keller: 1:24:40

2nd. Ginia Caluori: 1:25:46

3rd. Monique Halter: 1:26:39

4th. Steffi Häberlin: 1:27:33

5th. Ronja Eibl: 1:28:27





iXS European Downhill Cup - Losinj



Elite Men



1st. Adam Rojcek: 2:09.151

2nd. Luka Berginc: 2:11.523

3rd. Lutz Weber: 2:11.922

4th. Hannes Lahmann: 2:12.011

5th. Rastislav Baránek: 2:12.592





Elite Women



1st. Léona Pierrini: 3:04.041

2nd. Delphine Bulliard: 3:08.633

3rd. Justine Welzel: 3:14.910

4th. Lisa Gava: 3:17.803

5th. Amelia Dudek: 3:23.872





Portugal Cup DH - São Brás de Alportel



Elite Men



1st. Jack Reading: 2:40.271

2nd. Tiago Ladeira: 2:42.271

3rd. Dan Slack: 2:42.365

4th. Nuno Reis: 2:43.302

5th. Orion Kichmayer Lopez: 2:43.853





Elite Women



1st. Kira Zamora Novales: 3:27.703

2nd. Zoe Zamora Novales: 3:29.905

3rd. Margarida Bandeira: 3:34.369

4th. Telma Torregrosa Sancho: 3:50.289

5th. Ines Chinchilla Marton: 3:55.149





As the build-up to the first XC and DH World Cups continues riders are out getting some extra practice between the tape at a whole host of national events. The past weekend saw plenty of racing action so we have wrapped up the important results featuring some of the world's best riders.The UK national downhill series started its 2023 series with the always technical and challenging course at Rheola in Wales. In the Elite Men's racing Jordan Williams just managed to pull ahead of Charlie Hatton to take another win during his first year as an Elite racer. For the Women's race, it was Hattie Harnden who came out on top finding over four seconds on Mikayla Parton.More results can be found here The 2023 Downhill Southeast series continued with the second round heading to Rock Creek Bike Park in North Carolina. After facing some tricky conditions during practice things improved for race day where Asa Vermette managed to best a packed top five of some of the best US riders to a win of over two seconds on Aaron Gwin. Miranda Miller made the long trip down from Canada to beat Riley Miller by just over a second in the Elite Women's racing.More results can be found here The Ötztaler Mountainbike Festival in Haiming, Austria provided almost World Cup levels of racing as we saw podiums that wouldn't be far off that of the top level of racing. Laura Stigger took the top step in an incredibly competitive Women's field with Jolanda Neff falling nine seconds back in 2nd. For the Elite Men, it was Ondrej Cink who bested David List by around 15 seconds. Sebastien Fini Carstensen completed the top three nearly a minute back.Full results can be found here Another XC race with plenty of World Cup talent was the next stop of the Swiss Cup in Schaan. Mathias Flückiger is continuing to be on great form this year as he secured another win with new teammate Lars Forster crossing the lines the only other rider within two minutes of Flückiger. Alessandra Keller made it two wins for the Thömus Maxon team as she pulled ahead of Ginia Caluori by over a minute.Full results can be found here Back to downhill racing and the iXS European Cup series started its 2023 run in the always-tough Losinj. The rocks provided a particularly difficult challenge this week but Adam Rojcek managed to keep this upright and crossed the line around one and a half seconds up on Luka Berginc. Atherton Racing's Andreas Kolb was on course but he had to settle for 7th place. In the Elite Women's race it was Léona Pierrini who dominated the field coming in ahead by over four and a half seconds against Delphine Bulliard.Full results can be found here Finally, the Portugal Cup headed to São Brás de Alportel for more downhill racing with British racer Jack Reading finding two seconds to take the win with Tiago Ladeira in 2nd and Dan Slack 3rd. Kira Zamora Novales topped the Elite Women's race with Zoe Zamora Novales just over two seconds back in 2nd place.Full results can be found here