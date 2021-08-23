Results: Sam Gaze & Laura Stigger Win the Swiss Cup Round 5 in Basel

Aug 23, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
With just one week until the 2021 World Championships in Val di Sole, some of the top riders headed to the Swiss Bike Cup in Basel for some last-minute race practice. Sam Gaze looked to be back on a competitive race pace as he comes out on top in the Elite Men's race with a gap of just 0.5 seconds to the new European XC Champion Lars Forster. For the Elite Women, Laura Stigger took a huge win pulling ahead of Linda Indergand by nearly nine and a half seconds. Rebecca McConnell rounded out the top three over 30 seconds back.

Check out the results below.



Results:


Elite Men:

1st. Samuel Gaze: 1:21:13.4
2nd. Lars Forster: 1:21:13.9
3rd. Jordan Sarrou: 1:21:14.3
4th. Nino Schurter: 1:21:14.3
5th. David Nordemann: 1:21:34.4


Elite Women:

1st. Laura Stigger: 1:19:10.4
2nd. Linda Indergand: 1:19:29.7
3rd. Rebecca McConnell: 1:19:42.7
4th. Kate Courtney: 1:21:04.3
5th. Steffi Häberlin: 1:21:48.2



Full Results:

Top 40 Elite Men:


Top 40 Elite Women:




Posted In:
Racing and Events Results XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Shares What Might Have Been in 'The Knife Edge'
94311 views
Bike Check: The Zoceli Dobordelu is a Steel Bike with a Sliding Shock
75762 views
Tested: How Much Slower Are Idler Bikes For Climbing?
72870 views
Specialized Granted Patent for Linkage Fork Design
72768 views
Review: Forbidden Dreadnought
66455 views
First Ride: The New Intense Tracer 279
61789 views
First Look: 2022 Canyon Lux Trail - Downcountry for the Backcountry
56355 views
10 Days Left to Complete Pinkbike's Annual Community Survey - Your Chance to Be Heard
36895 views

1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Fuck yeah gaze

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007324
Mobile Version of Website