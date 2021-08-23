Results: Sam Gaze & Laura Stigger Win the Swiss Cup Round 5 in Basel

With just one week until the 2021 World Championships in Val di Sole, some of the top riders headed to the Swiss Bike Cup in Basel for some last-minute race practice. Sam Gaze looked to be back on a competitive race pace as he comes out on top in the Elite Men's race with a gap of just 0.5
seconds to the new European XC Champion Lars Forster. For the Elite Women, Laura Stigger took a huge win pulling ahead of Linda Indergand by nearly nine and a half seconds. Rebecca McConnell rounded out the top three over 30 seconds back.
Check out the results below.
Results:
Elite Men:
1st. Samuel Gaze: 1:21:13.4
2nd. Lars Forster: 1:21:13.9
3rd. Jordan Sarrou: 1:21:14.3
4th. Nino Schurter: 1:21:14.3
5th. David Nordemann: 1:21:34.4
Elite Women:
1st. Laura Stigger: 1:19:10.4
2nd. Linda Indergand: 1:19:29.7
3rd. Rebecca McConnell: 1:19:42.7
4th. Kate Courtney: 1:21:04.3
5th. Steffi Häberlin: 1:21:48.2
Full Results:Top 40 Elite Men: Top 40 Elite Women:
1 Comment
Post a Comment