Results: Sam Gaze & Laura Stigger Win the Swiss Cup Round 5 in Basel

Results:



Elite Men:



1st. Samuel Gaze: 1:21:13.4

2nd. Lars Forster: 1:21:13.9

3rd. Jordan Sarrou: 1:21:14.3

4th. Nino Schurter: 1:21:14.3

5th. David Nordemann: 1:21:34.4





Elite Women:



1st. Laura Stigger: 1:19:10.4

2nd. Linda Indergand: 1:19:29.7

3rd. Rebecca McConnell: 1:19:42.7

4th. Kate Courtney: 1:21:04.3

5th. Steffi Häberlin: 1:21:48.2





Full Results:

Top 40 Elite Men:

Top 40 Elite Women:

With just one week until the 2021 World Championships in Val di Sole, some of the top riders headed to the Swiss Bike Cup in Basel for some last-minute race practice. Sam Gaze looked to be back on a competitive race pace as he comes out on top in the Elite Men's race with a gap of justseconds to the new European XC Champion Lars Forster. For the Elite Women, Laura Stigger took a huge win pulling ahead of Linda Indergand by nearly nine and a half seconds. Rebecca McConnell rounded out the top three over 30 seconds back.Check out the results below.