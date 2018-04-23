RACING

Results: Sanremo Superendruo 2018

Apr 21, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Elite mens podium.
Elite womens podium.


Results
Pro Men

1st. NICOLAI Florian (FRA) — 25:25.43
2nd. LUPATO Alex (ITA) — 26:25.02
3rd. RAIMONDI Matteo (ITA) — 26:27.45
Pro Women

1st. ROSSIN Laura (ITA) — 32:22.20
2nd. Gehrig Caro (SUI) — 32:29.69
3rd. Gallean Chloe (FRA) — 32:51.88


