Results: Sanremo Superendruo 2018
Apr 21, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Results
Pro Men
1st. NICOLAI Florian (FRA) — 25:25.43
2nd. LUPATO Alex (ITA) — 26:25.02
3rd. RAIMONDI Matteo (ITA) — 26:27.45
Pro Women
1st. ROSSIN Laura (ITA) — 32:22.20
2nd. Gehrig Caro (SUI) — 32:29.69
3rd. Gallean Chloe (FRA) — 32:51.88
Full Results:
MENTIONS:
@Superenduro
