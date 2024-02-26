Results: Shimano Supercup Massi Banyoles

Feb 26, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
The results are in from the Shimano Supercup Massi in Banyoles, Spain with Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Victor Koretzky taking the Elite wins.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot took another early season victory as she finished the Elite Women's race over one minute ahead of Jolanda Neff. Savilia Blunk crossed the line in third another 22 seconds off the pace with Evie Richards the only other racer within two minutes of the current World Champ. For the Elite men, Victor Koretzkyput in a strong performance to lead Jordan Sarrou by 36 seconds. Titouan Carod made it two BMC riders inside the top three as he went across the line 48.8 seconds behind the race winner.

Check out the results below.



Results:

Elite Men:

1st. Victor Koretzky: 1:25:59.91
2nd. Jordan Sarrou: +36.71
3rd. Titouan Carod: +48.80
4th. Vlad Dascalu: +51.54
5th. Luca Schwarzbauer: +1:07.70


Elite Women:

1st. Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:23:18.19
2nd. Jolanda Neff: +1:03.53
3rd. Savilia Blunk: +1:25.11
4th. Evie Richards: +1:56.59
5th. Chiara Teocchi: +2:28.03


U23 Men:

1st. Jarne Vandersteen: 1:15:46.37
2nd. Björn Riley: +1.22
3rd. Mathis Guay: +1.44
4th. Alberto Barroso Gomez: +9.46
5th. Paul Schehl: +11.62


U23 Women:

1st. Kira Böhm: 1:11:51.40
2nd. Sara Cortinovis: +20.73
3rd. Sofia Waite: +21.03
4th. Emilly Johnston: +34.43
5th. Ella Maclean Howell: +43.13



