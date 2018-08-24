Results: Short Track - La Bresse World Cup 2018

Elite Men
1st. Mathieu VAN DER POEL 21:10
2nd. Lars FORSTER +0:06
3rd. Henrique AVANCINI +0:07
4th. Florian VOGEL +0:11
5th. Jens SCHUERMANS +0:12
Elite Women
1st. Annika LANGVAD 20:52
2nd. Barbara BENKO +0:08
3rd. Jolanda NEFF +0:11
4th. Alessandra KELLER +0:14
5th. Kathrin STIRNEMANN +0:14
8 Comments
At least he's a complete athlete : cyclocross, road and MTB (and even downhill, check his skills on that....).
Nino Schurter is only focusing on XCO in the season, and nothing else. Very much less impressive...
Post a Comment