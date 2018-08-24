RACING

Results: Short Track - La Bresse World Cup 2018

Aug 24, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Elite Men
1st. Mathieu VAN DER POEL 21:10
2nd. Lars FORSTER +0:06
3rd. Henrique AVANCINI +0:07
4th. Florian VOGEL +0:11
5th. Jens SCHUERMANS +0:12

Elite Women
1st. Annika LANGVAD 20:52
2nd. Barbara BENKO +0:08
3rd. Jolanda NEFF +0:11
4th. Alessandra KELLER +0:14
5th. Kathrin STIRNEMANN +0:14




Watch the replay on Red Bull TV here.

8 Comments

  • + 0
 VDPoel put 6 second on the second. That's how powerful he is.
At least he's a complete athlete : cyclocross, road and MTB (and even downhill, check his skills on that....).
Nino Schurter is only focusing on XCO in the season, and nothing else. Very much less impressive...
  • + 2
 [insert joke about how the DH course is a 'short track']
  • + 1
 interesting coincidence the total times are just about the same
  • + 1
 Do men and women race a different course?
  • + 1
 don't think so, guessing the womens was slightly shorter.
  • + 1
 11.7 vs 8.4 km
  • + 9
 @imho4ep: that's one heck of a contradictory statement.
  • + 5
 @spaceofades: Same course fewer laps.

