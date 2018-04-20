Results: Short Track - Sea Otter Classic 2018

World Cup #1
winner, World Champion, and winner here in the Short Track at the Sea Otter Classic, Annika Langvad.
Pro Men
1st. Nicola Rohrbach (SUI)
2nd. Anton Cooper (NZL)
3rd. Howard Grotts (USA)
4th. Geoff Kabush (CAN)
5th. Alex Wild (USA)
Pro Women
1st. Annika Langvad 31:58 (DEN)
2nd. Katerina Nash 31:59 (CZE)
3rd. Evie Richards 31:59 (USA)
4th. Erin Huck 32:00 (USA)
5th. Kate Courtney 32:00 (USA)
Full results will be posted here
.
Katerina Nash and Evie Richards with the same time and photo finish, where the advantage was given to veteran Katerina.
Anton Cooper finished second.
American Howard Grotts finished third.
The lead women's pack.
Geoff Kabush takes the lead.
8 Comments
Post a Comment