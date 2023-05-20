Watch
Results: Slopestyle - Crankworx Cairns 2023
May 20, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
7 Comments
You can watch the replay
here
.
Results:
1st.
Emil Johansson: 91.50
2nd.
Dawid Godziek: 90.25
3rd.
Timothe Bringer: 87.75
4th.
Nicholi Rogatkin: 82.25
5th.
Torquato Testa: 78.00
Full Results:
Racing and Events
Crankworx
Results
Crankworx 2023
Crankworx Cairns 2023
Slopestyle
Score
Time
4
0
korev
(1 hours ago)
Gutted for Isted, I thought the start of his runs looked great...
[Reply]
1
0
Dagabba
(1 hours ago)
What happened?
[Reply]
1
0
korev
(1 hours ago)
@Dagabba
: He crashed on the same feature in both his runs
[Reply]
1
0
Dagabba
(46 mins ago)
@korev
: ah shame. Just woke up to Emil's run.
[Reply]
4
0
Tigergoosebumps
(55 mins ago)
Great event, thanks Red Bull.
[Reply]
3
0
kinglingping
(46 mins ago)
Nicholi Rogatkin injury looked bad
[Reply]
1
0
korev
(28 mins ago)
yeah, I hope it's "just" a "straightforward break" and nothing more serious
[Reply]
