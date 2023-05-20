Results: Slopestyle - Crankworx Cairns 2023

May 20, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
You can watch the replay here.

Results:
1st. Emil Johansson: 91.50
2nd. Dawid Godziek: 90.25
3rd. Timothe Bringer: 87.75
4th. Nicholi Rogatkin: 82.25
5th. Torquato Testa: 78.00

Full Results:



7 Comments

  • 4 0
 Gutted for Isted, I thought the start of his runs looked great...
  • 1 0
 What happened?
  • 1 0
 @Dagabba: He crashed on the same feature in both his runs
  • 1 0
 @korev: ah shame. Just woke up to Emil's run.
  • 4 0
 Great event, thanks Red Bull.
  • 3 0
 Nicholi Rogatkin injury looked bad
  • 1 0
 yeah, I hope it's "just" a "straightforward break" and nothing more serious





