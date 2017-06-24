Pinkbike.com
Results: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2017
Jun 24, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Results:
19 Comments
Score
Time
+ 12
enej46
(24 mins ago)
Rogatkin, the slopestyle fidget spinner.
[Reply]
+ 6
henry210
(32 mins ago)
Rheeder got robbed!
[Reply]
- 1
tiago25
(29 mins ago)
I thought I was the only one to think the same
[Reply]
+ 0
Muckal
(27 mins ago)
Funny enough no opinion but the judges' matters at all
[Reply]
+ 6
demz
(26 mins ago)
He did not. Did you listen to what Gully said about the judging? Gully - a 360 barspin to tuck no hander gets more points than a 360 triple barspin. So a Cashroll whip against a flip double whip gets more points and that is only 1 trick. You have to break down all the tricks in the same way throughout the course to figure the trick difficulty aspect alone. After this - flow, amplitude, execution count as well.
[Reply]
+ 3
DigRenno
Plus
(22 mins ago)
Rogatkin Wins Yet Again!!!! Rogatkin and Rheeder had both sick combos on the last jump.... the difference looks to me like Rogatkin landed it cleaner!!!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
tiago25
(14 mins ago)
They both landed it clean. But if we look to the run from the top to the bottom I think Rheeder's run was better. Rogatkin's run was really good too, but in general for me Rheeder's run was the best with no doubt.
[Reply]
+ 1
DigRenno
Plus
(6 mins ago)
@tiago25
: Rheeder's run was awesome but that last jump a little less dirt got thrown up by Rogatkin!!! But it would have been tough to be the judges!
[Reply]
+ 1
Twreck
(16 mins ago)
Two completely different styles both executed near-perfectly... Would be tough to be a judge today. My heart is still beating fast from watching Nicholi's run so that has to say something!
[Reply]
+ 3
mtriquelme
(26 mins ago)
Objectively judged? Rheeder improves a lot and only obtain one point for this? I'm confussed...
[Reply]
+ 1
Julekm
(19 mins ago)
I think the same... He added switch tailwhip, bar back and one more barspin to 360 from the drop.
[Reply]
+ 3
NikitaZp
(23 mins ago)
Rheeder done his tricks perfect but Nicholi done some unbeliveable tricks which nobody has done yet.
[Reply]
+ 4
Hyperx
(29 mins ago)
Lemoine was like 15 points overrated,wtf...
[Reply]
+ 1
badpotato
(10 mins ago)
Szymon is on a roll. I was rooting for front flip rail whip and thought that is an awesome trick...but then cashroll flip happened and well.... swept the day
[Reply]
+ 2
rockyflowtbay
(20 mins ago)
Wow. They both won. The abilty for both riders to bump up a 90. Well done rheeder and rogatkin.
[Reply]
+ 1
richmond1990
(0 mins ago)
Rogatkin run was insane! Goosebumps! has the DH already been on? Did I wake up too late?
[Reply]
+ 1
off-tha-trails
(28 mins ago)
That has to go down as one of THE best slope deciding runs of ALL F**KN TIME.
[Reply]
+ 1
willmur
(16 mins ago)
It was a hard one to call. Best event I've seen in a long time
[Reply]
+ 0
Mirko17
(32 mins ago)
ROGATKIN YOU MURDERER
[Reply]
