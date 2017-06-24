EVENTS

Results: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2017

Jun 24, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Crankworx Innsbruck 2017 banner masthead

Results:

Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle final results 2017

MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx / @redbullbike / @FMBA


Must Read This Week
Stemtee's World Cup Winning €4,000 Shock
94910 views
Injured Rider Unsuccessful in Lawsuit Against Whistler Bike Park
79172 views
Is Polygon's Square One EX9 the Elusive 'One Bike'? - Review
64128 views
Vorsprung Luftkappe - Review
50492 views
Moments in Time - Video
43627 views
Mountain Bike Hall of Fame 2017 Nominees
36292 views
BMC Speedfox 01 - First Ride
33720 views
Replay: Les Gets Downhill Presented by IXS - Crankworx Les Gets 2017
33209 views

19 Comments

  • + 12
 Rogatkin, the slopestyle fidget spinner.
  • + 6
 Rheeder got robbed!
  • - 1
 I thought I was the only one to think the same
  • + 0
 Funny enough no opinion but the judges' matters at all Smile
  • + 6
 He did not. Did you listen to what Gully said about the judging? Gully - a 360 barspin to tuck no hander gets more points than a 360 triple barspin. So a Cashroll whip against a flip double whip gets more points and that is only 1 trick. You have to break down all the tricks in the same way throughout the course to figure the trick difficulty aspect alone. After this - flow, amplitude, execution count as well.
  • + 3
 Rogatkin Wins Yet Again!!!! Rogatkin and Rheeder had both sick combos on the last jump.... the difference looks to me like Rogatkin landed it cleaner!!!!!
  • + 1
 They both landed it clean. But if we look to the run from the top to the bottom I think Rheeder's run was better. Rogatkin's run was really good too, but in general for me Rheeder's run was the best with no doubt.
  • + 1
 @tiago25: Rheeder's run was awesome but that last jump a little less dirt got thrown up by Rogatkin!!! But it would have been tough to be the judges! Smile
  • + 1
 Two completely different styles both executed near-perfectly... Would be tough to be a judge today. My heart is still beating fast from watching Nicholi's run so that has to say something!
  • + 3
 Objectively judged? Rheeder improves a lot and only obtain one point for this? I'm confussed...
  • + 1
 I think the same... He added switch tailwhip, bar back and one more barspin to 360 from the drop.
  • + 3
 Rheeder done his tricks perfect but Nicholi done some unbeliveable tricks which nobody has done yet.
  • + 4
 Lemoine was like 15 points overrated,wtf...
  • + 1
 Szymon is on a roll. I was rooting for front flip rail whip and thought that is an awesome trick...but then cashroll flip happened and well.... swept the day Smile
  • + 2
 Wow. They both won. The abilty for both riders to bump up a 90. Well done rheeder and rogatkin.
  • + 1
 Rogatkin run was insane! Goosebumps! has the DH already been on? Did I wake up too late?
  • + 1
 That has to go down as one of THE best slope deciding runs of ALL F**KN TIME.
  • + 1
 It was a hard one to call. Best event I've seen in a long time
  • + 0
 ROGATKIN YOU MURDERER

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030590
Mobile Version of Website