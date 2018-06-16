Results: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2018

Results:

The Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle Presented by Kenda blew minds and stopped hearts – the guys really risked it all to push the boundaries of possibility.1st. Nicholi ROGATKIN 93.002nd. Brett RHEEDER 86.753rd. Diego CARVERZASI 84.00History repeated itself here in Innsbruck. Nicholi Rogatkin had a massive run, pulling a front-flip tailwhip on the last jump to finish with a score of 93 and take the win. Brett Rheeder was hot on his tail, but couldn't deliver to top Nicholi's score and was behind at 86.75. Diego Carverzasi has back to back third places on the Crankorx tour so far in 2018. Can he capture a silver or gold in Les Gets next weekend? Tomas Lemoine, in the running for the King of Crankworx overall, had a clean run, hoping to be on yet another podium here in Innsbruck, and just missed it taking 4th.