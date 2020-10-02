Results: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020

Oct 2, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

With rain forecast for Saturday, slopestyle was been brought forwards to Friday morning. Riders were still battling high winds today to pull off their best runs but the level of competition was stellar from the off.

Emil Johansson wins his third Crankwrox event in a row while Tomas Lemoine delivers a sup-smooth second place run and Erik Fedko finishes third after a great second run.

Results

1. Emil Johansson - 94.00
2. Tomas Lemoine - 90.00
3. Erik Fedko - 88.00
4. Timothe Bringer - 85.33
5. Lukas Knopf - 83.00

Full results:



Live Updates


Here's how it looks after 1 run:


Second runs will begin shortly in reverse score order.


Second Runs


Diego Caverzasi - first run score: 26.33

First up for run 2 is Italian Diego Caverzasi who was forced to stop his first run halfway through after getting blown too far by a side wind. His second run is also wind affected and a number of straight airs will harm his score.

360, backflip, straight air, straight air, backflip bar, straight air, backflip tuck no hander, cashroll - Score: TBA



Paul Couderc - first run score: 37.66

Next up is Paul Couderc who also had wind issues in run 1. The wind is continuing to blow strongly at the bottom of the course in big gusts. Couderc gets further in run 2 than run 1 but gets blown by the wind and misses the takeoff for the step-on-step-off.

backflip, backflip bar, backflip can can, 360, 720, off course - Score: 43.66



Erik Fedko - first run score: 41.66

Fedko called off his first run on the second hit but with no waiting around, he dives straight in to run 2 and delivers a huge run that more than doubles his score despite the wind.

360, backflip bar to whip, 360 downside whip, truck driver to tailwhip, backflip whip, 360 barspin to downside whip - Score: 88.0



Thomas Genon - first run score: 47.33

Genon had issues with a cashroll on the final jump of run 1 but he stomps a full run at the second time of asking.

360, double whip, 360 table, 360 truckdriver to tailwhip, superman seat grab, 360 one foot can to x-up, cashroll - Score: 80.33



Torquato Testa - first run score: 57.66

Italy's Torquato Testa is hoping to improve on his first run and stomps his line but a big mid-run case may have harmed his score.

backflip tuck no hander, backflip tuck no hander, opposite cork 720, straight air, 360, backflip, cashroll - Score: 73.00



Tom Isted - first run score: 69.66

Tom Isted cases the whale tail in run 2 and straight airs out. He doesn't improve on his first run score and it looks like he's going to slip outside the top 10.

backflip, backflip, frontflip, cork 720, cashroll, 360, straight air, superflip - Score: 69.33



Alex Alanko - first run score: 75.33

Another stylish Swede, Alex Alanko is up next and improves some tricks but finishes with a straight backflip. He'll just about finish in the top 10 with his first run score of 75.33.

oppo 360, frontflip, 360 whip, 360 bar, 720, backflip barspin, 360, backflip - Score: 70.00



Lucas Huppert - first run score: 77.00

Lucas Huppert looks super smooth at the start of his run but ends up switch footed and straight airs the last 3 jumps.

360 bar, frontflip bar, 360 whip, backflip whip, tailwhip, straight air, straight air, straight air - Score: 53.00



Max Fredriksson - first run score: 79.00

We're now into the last 5 riders and Max Fredriksson is up next. He had a super-clean run 1 but gets hit by the wind on run 2 and will take his first run score.

360, backflip, 360, straight air, backflip, straight air, straight air, 360 - Score: TBA



Lukas Knopf - first run score: 83.00

Germany's Knopf is one of only 4 riders to get into the 80s in run 1 and he'll have to stick with that score as he doesn't improve in run 2.

360, backflip barspin to whip, 360 can, double whip, 360 whip, straight air, straight air, backflip - Score: 52.00



Scores on the doors

Here are the provisional standings as we head into the final 3 runs:




Timothe Bringer - first run score: 85.33

The rookie who made his debut at Crankworx Rotorua was the surprise package of run 1. He ruins his back wheel coming up short on a cashroll but will no doubt be stoked with a top 5 in his first Crankworx year.

tailwhip, cashroll (crash!) - Score:TBA



Tomas Lemoine - first run score: 90.00
Emil Johansson - first run score: 94.00

Lemoine and Johansson seem to be happy with their first runs and are going to ride a train to round out the competition. "Let's get this over with."

Lemoine - 360, whip, backflip, 360, 360 table, barspin, 360,
Johansson - 360, 360, 360, 360, oppo 360, whip, 360 x-up, superman seatgrab.

An awesome finish!



Regions in Article
Innsbruck

Posted In:
Racing and Events Results Emil Johansson Crankworx Innsbruck 2020 Slopestyle


Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Finale Ligure 2020
72228 views
Spotted: Greg Callaghan is Riding a New Devinci Enduro Bike in Finale Ligure
65174 views
First Ride: 2021 Propain Spindrift - 180mm of Travel & Lots of Options
56334 views
What Does Tesla's Battery Day Mean for eMTBs?
51201 views
Video: Devinci's All-New Troy - First Look
42171 views
Video & Photo Epic: One Year Later - Brook Macdonald's Incredible Road to Recovery
41301 views
Video: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts
38403 views
Specialized's New Chisel Shows That Aluminum Isn't Just The Cheap Carbon Version
34425 views

1 Comment

  • 3 0
 Place is windier than I am after eating beans

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008868
Mobile Version of Website