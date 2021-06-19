Live Results & Updates: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

Results:

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Live Updates



Garret Mechem lays down the first run of the day with a score of 57.25 after a few mistakes.







Thomas Genon hits a solid run to kicks things off for him today and sits with a score of 84.25







David Lieb takes his first run at a Crankworx Slopestyle competition and secures a 68.50







Tim Bringer has a huge run as he looks to best his fourth place from Innsbruck last year. The judges give Tim a 90.00 and push him into the top spot.







Lukas Knopf has a slight mistake in his run and misses one trick but he still laid down some big tricks to get a 73.00 from the judges.







Max Fredriksson has a stacked line of tricks for his first run and receives a 78.50







Alex Alanko was on a wild run before getting loose and launching off the course. Alex is back up and walking after the big crash.







Lucas Huppert delivers a solid ride and starts his day with a judges score of 88.00







Paul Couderc gets an 80.75 for his first run. He will need to add something extra for his next run to match the top score so far of 90.







Jakub Vencl goes down midway through his run with a blown-out rear tire. Jakub has a lot of pressure on his second run.







Torquato Testa has a super clean first run with a double flip at the top of his line. The judges give Torquato an amazing result of 93.25







Tomas Lemoine slips his pedals a couple of times but it is still good enough for a 79.50 from the judges.







Erik Fedko stomps an incredible run and with two riders left he scores a 91.50







Nicholi Rogatkin has a huge crash at the midway point in his run but he is quickly up and even finishes off his run. After a crash, Nicholi gets a 38.00 for run one.







Emil Johansson is the last to take the first run and after some big tricks at the top of his run, he slips a pedal to end his chance at an early top score.



