Results: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2023

Jun 24, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
You can watch the replay here.

Results:
1st. Emil Johansson: 97.25
2nd. Dawid Godziek: 95.25
3rd. Lucas Huppert: 85
4th. Torquato Testa: 83.25
5th. Max Fredriksson: 82.12

Full Results:



2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Not usually a fan but Emil stomped that final run
  • 1 1
 Someone got robbed





