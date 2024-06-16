Powered by Outside

Results: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2024

Jun 16, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Results:

Pro Men

1st. Dawid Godziek: 96.75
2nd. Tim Bringer: 95.62
3rd. Emil Johansson: 95.25
4th. Erik Fedko: 94.12
5th. Chance Moore: 93.25

Pro Women

1st. Robin Goomes: 94.50
2nd. Alma Wiggberg: 89.75
3rd. Shealen Reno: 86.50
4th. Caroline Buchanan: 84.50
5th. Lisa-Marie Blanc: 74.50

Full Results:
Pro Men

Pro Women

