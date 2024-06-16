Pinkbike.com
Results: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2024
Jun 16, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
1 Comments
You can watch the replay
here
.
Results:
Pro Men
1st.
Dawid Godziek: 96.75
2nd.
Tim Bringer: 95.62
3rd.
Emil Johansson: 95.25
4th.
Erik Fedko: 94.12
5th.
Chance Moore: 93.25
Pro Women
1st.
Robin Goomes: 94.50
2nd.
Alma Wiggberg: 89.75
3rd.
Shealen Reno: 86.50
4th.
Caroline Buchanan: 84.50
5th.
Lisa-Marie Blanc: 74.50
Full Results:
Pro Men
Pro Women
1 Comment
simonusedtoskate
(12 mins ago)
C’mon, where are y’all? someone musta got robbed.
[Reply]
