RACING

Results: Slopestyle - Crankworx Les Gets 2018

Jun 24, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Crankworx Les Gets 2018

The Crankworx Les Gets Slopestyle stepped things up another level from last weekend's competition in Innsbruck.


Results:

1st. ROGATKIN Nicholi 94.50
2nd. RHEEDER Brett 92.00
3rd. FEDKO Erik 87.75

Full Results:




MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx


3 Comments

  • + 3
 Seriously, McCaul, lay off with the wanky BO quips. Once wasnt funny, twice was annoying, three times is a slap.
  • + 2
 Oh, and well done Nicholi, smashed it again.
  • + 1
 __________________ got robbed...

Salute

