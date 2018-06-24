Pinkbike.com
Results: Slopestyle - Crankworx Les Gets 2018
Jun 24, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
The Crankworx Les Gets Slopestyle stepped things up another level from last weekend's competition in Innsbruck.
Results:
1st. ROGATKIN Nicholi 94.50
2nd. RHEEDER Brett 92.00
3rd. FEDKO Erik 87.75
Full Results:
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 3
w0dge
(5 mins ago)
Seriously, McCaul, lay off with the wanky BO quips. Once wasnt funny, twice was annoying, three times is a slap.
[Reply]
+ 2
w0dge
(4 mins ago)
Oh, and well done Nicholi, smashed it again.
[Reply]
+ 1
Dropthedebt
(5 mins ago)
__________________ got robbed...
[Reply]
