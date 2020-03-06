Results: Slopestyle - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

The first contest of the 2020 Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship season, the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza, was an exciting one. Check out the final results below.
1. Emil JOHANSSON 96.00
2. Nicholi ROGATKIN 93.00
3. Erik FEDKO 90.25
4. Tomas LEMOINE 88.25
5. Jakub VENCL 85.00
6. Thomas GENON 81.50
7. Lucas HUPPERT 78.50
8. Alex ALANKO 77.00
9. Lukas KNOPF 76.25
10. Timothé BRINGER 75.75
11. Owen MARKS 72.25
12. Anthony MESSERE 71.25
13. Dawid GODZIEK 30.00Watch the replay
and check out the full results here
.
