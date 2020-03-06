Results: Slopestyle - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Mar 6, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  
The first contest of the 2020 Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship season, the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza, was an exciting one. Check out the final results below.

1. Emil JOHANSSON 96.00
2. Nicholi ROGATKIN 93.00
3. Erik FEDKO 90.25
4. Tomas LEMOINE 88.25
5. Jakub VENCL 85.00
6. Thomas GENON 81.50
7. Lucas HUPPERT 78.50
8. Alex ALANKO 77.00
9. Lukas KNOPF 76.25
10. Timothé BRINGER 75.75
11. Owen MARKS 72.25
12. Anthony MESSERE 71.25
13. Dawid GODZIEK 30.00


Watch the replay and check out the full results here.

12 Comments

  • 7 0
 Wow. Emil's might be the best slopestyle run I've ever seen. Flawless execution and banger tricks everywhere.
  • 4 0
 I also think they need to let more riders into finals for more excitement.
  • 1 0
 13 riders did seem like a short list........but maybe their on a time budget? Idk
  • 5 0
 How’s Tommy g
  • 2 0
 What happened to tommy?
  • 3 0
 I stood up and cheered at the end of Emil's run. What an absolute banger! So happy for him.
  • 2 0
 Why didn’t Paul and Max ride?
  • 1 0
 Jakub Vencl yea buddy !
  • 2 2
 Where's Brett Rheeder?
  • 10 2
 Do you live under a rock?
  • 3 0
 @orags: A slopestyle rock.
  • 2 0
 www.instagram.com/p/B8WvJH1ABXE/?igshid=exy4gfs59uk1

