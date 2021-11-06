Results: Slopestyle - Crankworx Rotorua 2021

Final Results:

After four hours of delays due to weather, 13 of the best slopestyle riders in the world were able to take on the Crankworx Rotorua Maxxis Slopestyle In Memory Of McGazza. With his sixth win in as many slopestyle contests and all three in the 2021 Crankworx World Tour, 23-year-old Emil Johansson took the Triple Crown and its $25,000 prize purse, becoming only the second-ever winner of the trophy after Nicholi Rogatkin.Emil Johansson 95.75Timothe Bringer 93.25Nicholi Rogatkin 92.00Max Fredriksson 88.00Tomas Lemoine 85.25