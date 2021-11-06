Results: Slopestyle - Crankworx Rotorua 2021

Nov 6, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

Emil Johansson has a five win streak going. One more win and he ll have six. Math is wonderful.


After four hours of delays due to weather, 13 of the best slopestyle riders in the world were able to take on the Crankworx Rotorua Maxxis Slopestyle In Memory Of McGazza. With his sixth win in as many slopestyle contests and all three in the 2021 Crankworx World Tour, 23-year-old Emil Johansson took the Triple Crown and its $25,000 prize purse, becoming only the second-ever winner of the trophy after Nicholi Rogatkin.


Final Results:
1st. Emil Johansson 95.75
2nd. Timothe Bringer 93.25
3rd. Nicholi Rogatkin 92.00
4th. Max Fredriksson 88.00
5th. Tomas Lemoine 85.25



Replay available here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Crankworx Rotorua 2021 Slopestyle


5 Comments

  • 4 0
 Stoked for max fredricksson. He worked so hard this year. Absolutely got what he deserves after that mechanical in BC. What redemption!
  • 3 1
 Possibly the best year in slopestyle as well!! What a stacked and talanted roster. Good to see griffin paulson smashing it! Emil deffinatly couldve pushed harder, but did receive a due win! Stoked for everyone!!
  • 1 1
 I dunno, vibe was off, I know covid has a lot to do with it but the commentators were a snooze fest, little crowd, I didn’t even know it was even going down today, solid runs tho
  • 1 0
 Did they really said that Chopper and Thelander were “judging this contest via a Live Stream” …..presumably from Europe where it was 3am and 4am ?
  • 2 0
 Emil's on another level at the moment. Congrats on the win!

