Results: Slopestyle - Crankworx Rotorua 2022

Nov 12, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
You can watch the replay here.

Results:
1st. Emil Johansson 92.75
2nd. Timothe Bringer: 89.50
3rd. Max Fredriksson: 86.50
4th. Erik Fedko: 85.50
5th. Tomas Lemoine: 85

Full Results:



1 Comment

  • 5 0
 No sport has more hugs than Slopestyle, thanks for a great season! Smile





