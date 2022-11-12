Watch
Results: Slopestyle - Crankworx Rotorua 2022
Nov 12, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
1 Comments
You can watch the replay
here
.
Results:
1st.
Emil Johansson 92.75
2nd.
Timothe Bringer: 89.50
3rd.
Max Fredriksson: 86.50
4th.
Erik Fedko: 85.50
5th.
Tomas Lemoine: 85
Full Results:
Racing and Events
Crankworx
Results
Crankworx Rotorua 2022
Slopestyle
Tannerstolt
(14 mins ago)
No sport has more hugs than Slopestyle, thanks for a great season!
[Reply]
