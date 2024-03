Results:

While the men's category did not proceed as planned today for the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza, the women absolutely threw down, with Robin Goomes coming away victorious in the first-ever Diamond Level Women’s Slopestyle World Championship event.You can watch the replay here Robin Goomes 90.75Harriet Burbidge-Smith 85.50Caroline Buchanan 80.25Natasha Miller 79.50Shealen Reno 74.50