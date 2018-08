Red Bull Joyride

Riverside Women’s Only Jump Jam

MENTIONS:

1. Nicholai Rogatkin 96.502. Brett Rheeder 94.503. Erik Fedko 88.251. Caroline Buchanan2. Stephanie Nychka3. Sarah WalterCongratulations to Nicholai Rogatkin on winning the Triple Crown of Slopestyle!Video highlights and photo epic to follow. Full results can be found here Find out what's up next in our Essential Guide to Crankworx Whistler