Results: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2019

“…the Super Bowl of the mountain biking world.” Pinkbike’s Event of the Year 2018
. The season-defining conclusion of the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship and the Triple Crown of Slopestyle. Bringing together over 25,000 fans on the ground, and millions more around the world, Red Bull Joyride is the biggest stage in the sport.
Steeped in 15+ years of tradition, this is the most challenging event on the circuit. Staged in the “Boneyard,” the dirt stadium at the base of the Whistler Mountain Bike Park, Joyride offers the best slopestyle mountain bikers on the planet two runs – that’s two chances for glory, two opportunities to throw down high-scoring tricks and move up the leader board, and two moments in time to leave their mark on the history of the sport. The 14 best riders in the world bring their A-game to this invitational showcase, interpreting a brand new custom-built course and giving it their all.
Men
1. Emil Johansson
2. Brett Rheeder
3. Dawid Godziek
Full results here
