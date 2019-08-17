Results: Slopestyle - Crankworx Whistler 2019

Aug 17, 2019
by Sarah Moore  



“…the Super Bowl of the mountain biking world.” Pinkbike’s Event of the Year 2018. The season-defining conclusion of the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship and the Triple Crown of Slopestyle. Bringing together over 25,000 fans on the ground, and millions more around the world, Red Bull Joyride is the biggest stage in the sport.

Steeped in 15+ years of tradition, this is the most challenging event on the circuit. Staged in the “Boneyard,” the dirt stadium at the base of the Whistler Mountain Bike Park, Joyride offers the best slopestyle mountain bikers on the planet two runs – that’s two chances for glory, two opportunities to throw down high-scoring tricks and move up the leader board, and two moments in time to leave their mark on the history of the sport. The 14 best riders in the world bring their A-game to this invitational showcase, interpreting a brand new custom-built course and giving it their all.


Men

1. Emil Johansson
2. Brett Rheeder
3. Dawid Godziek


Full results here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Brett Rheeder Dawid Godziek Emil Johansson Crankworx Crankworx Whistler 2019 Slopestyle


Must Read This Week
First Ride: The 2020 Specialized Enduro is Bigger & Burlier Than Ever
133432 views
Review: Trek's All-New 2020 Fuel EX Trail Bike
78338 views
Final Results: EWS Whistler 2019
74592 views
First Ride: 2020 Rocky Mountain Slayer
63641 views
Spotted: Rocky Mountain's New Slayer Breaks Cover - Crankworx Whistler 2019
55612 views
First Ride: Giant's 2020 Reign E+ Wants to Go Big
46773 views
Knolly Launches New Wardens and Delirium
42765 views
Final Results: Lenzerheide World Cup XC 2019
41104 views

14 Comments

  • + 7
 Emil!! You gotta feel good for that kid.
  • + 1
 Makes my whole year to see Emil take this win, what a beautiful thing slopestyle is. Made better by all the respect the riders show eachother. I love this sport.
  • + 0
 Awesome to see Emil win. Personally having seen 10 million bar spins I prefer the likes Rogadkin and Gowdziek. Hopefully they refresh these judges as in any sport. Seriously getts dafukouttahere status.
  • + 2
 Yaaaa buddy
  • + 0
 To think that he had massive tricks in his bag, Dawid didn't even try on his second run. Disappointed.
  • + 1
 That was some amazing riding, great job everyone
  • + 1
 Godziek with an outstanding move!
  • - 5
flag fatfingur (33 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 He wussed out in his second run.
  • + 1
 So hyped for Emil. Well deserved!
  • + 1
 Tears in my eyes after Emil’s victory run. He was so stoked.
  • - 1
 Absolutely love when guys wave off runs or when guys are content with not going for the win. Thrilling stuff
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.017369
Mobile Version of Website